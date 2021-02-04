Two armed police units crash en route to call

Crash on Wednesday involving police vehicles

(CNS): Two vehicles from the RCIPS Firearms Response Unit (FRU) were involved in a three-car pile up in West Bay at lunchtime on Wednesday, which caused damage to all three cars as well as serious traffic congestion in the area of the four-way stop. Police said both of the SUVs from the FRU crashed with a white private car as they were en route to a call.

Fortunately, no one was hurt but the smash, which left some eight armed officers on the road, is now under investigation.

No details were given regarding the report that caused the FRU to be on the road, and the police did not say if other units were directed to deal with it.