Two armed police units crash en route to call
(CNS): Two vehicles from the RCIPS Firearms Response Unit (FRU) were involved in a three-car pile up in West Bay at lunchtime on Wednesday, which caused damage to all three cars as well as serious traffic congestion in the area of the four-way stop. Police said both of the SUVs from the FRU crashed with a white private car as they were en route to a call.
Fortunately, no one was hurt but the smash, which left some eight armed officers on the road, is now under investigation.
No details were given regarding the report that caused the FRU to be on the road, and the police did not say if other units were directed to deal with it.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Local News, Police
FRU always drives pretty reckless for having flashing lights and a lot of times the sirens are not on when they are speeding going somewhere on the road. FACTS!!
So why did a third police vehicle then arrive and totally box the white car in from the front…
So, what happened?? Who did what? Who still doesn’t understand how a 4 way stop works?
Oh, that’s right, none of you!! LOL
I see it every day….
Not to mention those that treat a roundabout as a 4 way stop!
I have to say the FRU seem to love driving those SUVs as fast as possible. Sure they are on call, but there has to be some judgement of risk.
So much for training…
FRU?
Methinks they forgot that they were driving in Cayman and not Kingston.
I don’t know the details of this incident but people need to learn how to pull over to the left when a police car, fire truck or ambulance approach.
So many times I’ve seen cars just keep driving like they are oblivious or just mash their brakes because they don’t know what to do.
GET OUT OF THE WAY. At times, a few seconds could be the difference in someone’s life being saved.
Police on this island are not TRAINED to save people Like civilized places. THey just let you lay there and bleed out and die BLM but not to them
eh? where is this coming from?
Amateurs.