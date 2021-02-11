Travellers buck negative test trend

(CNS): After a decline in travellers testing positive for COVID-19 this week, three positive cases bucked that new trend and increased the active cases among the 746 people in isolation to 32. Three of those individuals are suffering symptoms of the disease. Cayman has now recorded 411 positive cases since it began testing people in March last year and 200 of them have been recorded since the partial border re-opening on 1 October.

Meanwhile, public health officials have continued to focus on delivering the second doses of the vaccine, with 6,371 people now having completed the full vaccine course.

In total, 9,172 people have had at least one shot of the vaccine. That number is expected to increase significantly next week when those in the second stage will be invited to attend the open clinics from Saturday.