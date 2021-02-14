The value of your vote

Johann Moxam writes: Your vote is worth between CI$600,000 and CI$950,000 plus pension and benefits to a Cayman politician. That’s the estimated total salary they earn during the four-year term. For that you should expect to see an improvement in your quality of life, cost of living, public education system, strategic management of the infrastructure, environmental protection of our natural resources and opportunities for Caymanians at all levels of society.

