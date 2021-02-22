The education crisis in Cayman

Sammy Jackson writes: Education holds the key for the prosperity and success of future generations, it is the centre of building human capital. This is true worldwide. Without education opportunities, future generations have little hope at prosperity. Cayman is in the midst of a silent crises, an education crisis. The recent publication of the Office of Education Standards inspections of Cayman Islands schools includes shocking results.

To see the full story, comment and read other election news, go to the CNS Election Section.