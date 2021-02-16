Suspect arrested for medical centre burglaries

Earth Close, off West Bay Road

(CNS): Police have arrested a 26-year-old man from George Town following two reports of burglaries at medical centres on Friday morning, one in Smith Road and the other off the West Bay Road. A private clinic in the Pines Drive area of George Town was broken into between 6pm on Thursday and 7am Friday, and a safe and two cash registers containing over CI$3,000 was stolen.

That was followed by another report of a burglary at a medical facility on Earth Close, which is off West Bay Road just before the Ritz Carlton. The break-in was believed to have happened sometime between 7pm Thursday and 8am Friday, and CI$700 in cash was stolen.

Following investigations by officers, the suspect was arrested in connection with the Earth Close burglary around 1pm. When the man and his car were searched, police also found an undisclosed quantity of ganja and arrested him for that, too.

He has since been granted bail as police continue their investigations.