Six new COVID cases in travellers

(CNS): Another six people tested positive for the coronavirus in a batch of 461 results carried out since Tuesday afternoon, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee. There are now 29 active cases of COVID-19 among the 785 people in quarantine and isolation, two of whom are suffering symptoms. Cayman has now recorded 425 cases of the virus, more than half of which have been in travellers arriving since 1 October.

While both the US and the UK are finally starting to see a decline in virus transmission rates, given the huge spikes that these two countries saw over the last few months, the virus is still trickling into these islands, despite pre-travel testing.

Meanwhile, Cayman’s national vaccination programme has now delivered at least one shot to more than 10,000 adults, with over 7,000 people receiving the full course.