Shetty plans $100M hospital in Camana Bay

| 19/02/2021 | 3 Comments
Cayman News Service
The site of the new Shetty hospital at Camana Bay

(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands is expanding and will be opening a 50+ bed “super specialist” hospital at the edge of Camana Bay on land owned by Dart between the Cayman International School and the dump. This new facility will be designed to mostly cater to the local market rather than medical tourists, which was the model behind the original flagship facility in East End.

Check back to CNS on Monday for more details on the new project.

Comments (3)

  1. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 6:33 pm

    Foo foo Arden can’t even keep Health City in EE.

  2. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 6:24 pm

    Can these developers come up with a more idiotic idea? A hospital in the shadow of a dump which is frequently on fire. Just what is the contingency plan to evacuate a hospital affected by a dump fire? Maybe it’s a cancer hospital?

  3. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 6:08 pm

    Building a hospital next to a toxic landfill. Sounds sensible.

