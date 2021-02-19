Shetty plans $100M hospital in Camana Bay

The site of the new Shetty hospital at Camana Bay

(CNS): Health City Cayman Islands is expanding and will be opening a 50+ bed “super specialist” hospital at the edge of Camana Bay on land owned by Dart between the Cayman International School and the dump. This new facility will be designed to mostly cater to the local market rather than medical tourists, which was the model behind the original flagship facility in East End.

Check back to CNS on Monday for more details on the new project.