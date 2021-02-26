Seven COVID-19 cases in latest travellers

| 25/02/2021 | 3 Comments

(CNS): Seven travellers have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the daily test results reported by Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee. There are currently 31 active cases of the virus among the 904 people in government quarantine and home isolation, one of which is symptomatic. Cayman now has a tally of 438 recorded cases of COVID-19 since testing began last March. No vaccination figures for Thursday have yet been released.

  1. Anonymous says:
    25/02/2021 at 10:18 pm

    Is it jus me, or is it that the incidence of positive cases amongst travelers seems to be increasing despite the pre flight PCR test requirement.

  2. Anonymous says:
    25/02/2021 at 9:36 pm

    And it is suggested borders to open in April and eventually no quarantine? It only takes one positive to mingle with the community!! Please let’s make sure of community vaccinations before this happens

  3. Anonymous says:
    25/02/2021 at 8:44 pm

    The cusp of the third, and projected worst wave so far, is not the time to relax emergency health and safety measures.

