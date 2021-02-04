Second doses boost COVID vaccine figures

A COVID-19 vaccine shot is prepared

(CNS): Just 88 people received their first COVID-19 vaccine shot over the last day, according to figures released by Public Health officials, but generally, the vaccine programme still appears to be progressing very well. So far, 3,197 people from the groups in the first stage, including the elderly, healthcare staff and front-line airport and other travel workers, have received their second shot. However, the number of those receiving their first dose is dropping off.

But with no estimates of the numbers in each group, it’s not clear if enthusiasm for the vaccine is waning among those in stage one or if most of them have now received that first shot.

The next stage of the programme does not open until Saturday, when those aged 16 and over with a health condition will be invited to get the vaccine. A total of 11,008 shots have been administered to 7,811 people and 3,197 have also received a second dose.

For the first time in several days there were no new cases of COVID-19 among travellers’ test results. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that the batch of 239 COVID-19 tests done Wednesday were all negative.

However, there are 30 active cases of the virus among 776 travellers in both home isolation and in government facilities, six of whom are said to be suffering symptoms of the virus.