Private SEN school ‘weak’ say inspectors
(CNS): A private sector specialist school touting itself as offering “excellent instruction” and an “excellent reputation” was found to be ‘weak’ in the majority of quality indicators measured by school inspectors. The Cayman Learning Centre offers classes and tuition for children who need additional learning support but also has a full time special needs school with ten children.
The overall performance of this specialist fee-paying school in Pasadora Place in George Town was rated poorly, with not a single area judged better than ‘satisfactory’.
Even with very small classes and qualified teachers, the students’ attainment and progress in English, mathematics and science were rated ‘weak’ and writing skill were well below age expectancy for the small group of students, who ranged in age from ten to 14 years old.
“Learning and assessment were judged as weak. Other key areas were judged as weak, including curriculum, leadership and self-evaluation and improvement planning,” inspector said in their report published last month.
“The school had not placed sufficient focus on the planned and delivered curriculum to build in all the necessary learning experiences to promote students’ knowledge and understanding, skills and competencies in all areas of their learning.”
Students’ behaviour for learning, civic and environmental understanding, teaching quality, health and safety, and support and guidance were judged to be ‘satisfactory’.
Category: Education, Local News, Politics, Private Sector Oversight
Are there not different yardsticks for a special needs school? It is unreasonable to expect the same level of attainment as “regular” schools but that doesn’t mean they are weak.
There are only 10 special needs children. Whether they are being being brought along as they should depends on each child’s situation. That they are not up with their age group doesn’t mean much.
They are affiliated with Arrowsmith School inToronto https://arrowsmithschool.org/participating-sites/
Toronto school is excellent. Strange that Cayman Learning Center is not keeping up with Toronto school standards.
Sorry, I don’t agree. Politics in play here, my child has been tutored here for the past five years and while a lot of credit is to her ability the staff has been very professional and helpful. They do so many reviews that it borders on annoying so I know this review is not factual. Who is reviewing the reviewers?