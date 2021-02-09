Private SEN school ‘weak’ say inspectors

Carrie Patraulea, director of the Cayman Learning Centre

(CNS): A private sector specialist school touting itself as offering “excellent instruction” and an “excellent reputation” was found to be ‘weak’ in the majority of quality indicators measured by school inspectors. The Cayman Learning Centre offers classes and tuition for children who need additional learning support but also has a full time special needs school with ten children.

The overall performance of this specialist fee-paying school in Pasadora Place in George Town was rated poorly, with not a single area judged better than ‘satisfactory’.

Even with very small classes and qualified teachers, the students’ attainment and progress in English, mathematics and science were rated ‘weak’ and writing skill were well below age expectancy for the small group of students, who ranged in age from ten to 14 years old.

“Learning and assessment were judged as weak. Other key areas were judged as weak, including curriculum, leadership and self-evaluation and improvement planning,” inspector said in their report published last month.

“The school had not placed sufficient focus on the planned and delivered curriculum to build in all the necessary learning experiences to promote students’ knowledge and understanding, skills and competencies in all areas of their learning.”

Students’ behaviour for learning, civic and environmental understanding, teaching quality, health and safety, and support and guidance were judged to be ‘satisfactory’.