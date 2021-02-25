Premier: ‘nothing untoward’ with roof repair funds
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin came to the support of his beleaguered health minister on Wednesday, claiming there was “nothing untoward” about the funds Dwayne Seymour had signed off on for a constituent’s roof repairs. Although McLaughlin has previously stated that money for home repairs had to be carefully scrutinized and meet the criteria, he blamed the COVID pandemic for upending the usual application processes.
Last week Seymour signed off on a CI$5,000 payment to a contractor, who is also a registered voter in his constituency, to undertake roof repairs to a property owned by another of his Bodden Town East registered voters. It is not clear whether or not the money will be used to repair the woman’s own home or the apartments that she rents out that are on the same property.
While government does fund repairs to homes for all vulnerable people and those in need, there is an application process. Repairs are funded after homeowners have applied to the Needs Assessment Unit within McLaughlin’s Ministry of Community Affairs and met the criteria for what is clearly an important national social assistance programme.
Seymour, however, does not have an allocated budget for such repairs and there is no formal department within his ministry to assess such needs, as his housing designation is purely related to the National Housing Development Programme and not existing private properties.
But despite his previous concerns, at Wednesday’s press briefing where Minister Tara Rivers announced her decision to leave the political arena, McLaughlin, responding the questions from CNS, was quick to defend his remaining coalition minister, who it has been made clear that he will be part of the PPM-led coalition campaign, which begins Monday.
In his defence of Seymour, McLaughlin said he was not the only minister who had signed off on funds to help people and that it was perfectly normal for the government to foot the bill for roof repairs. Regardless of the political time of year or the disruptions to what he said were the committees that deal with this type of thing, “the rain continues to fall” on the homes that are in dire need of repair.
McLaughlin said he was not entirely sure of the details of this particular case but it seemed that the money became available following budget adjustments and he was very confident that everything was above board.
Seymour is likely to be in a tough head to head race for the Bodden Town East constituency with former PPM member, Osbourne Bodden, who is running on a team platform with Wayne Panton, running in Newlands, and Heather Bodden, who is running in Savannah. Having secured just 38% of the vote last time in a four-way race, Seymour is one of McLaughlin’s more vulnerable team members.
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Hmmm…. anyone seen Moses?
We need to get off our high horse in Cayman. We are exactly the same as every country in the West Indies when it comes to bribery, miss-use of funds and corruption with our politicians. Disappointing and disgraceful top to bottom.
“McLaughlin said he was not entirely sure of the details of this particular case …” didnt he say the same thing about trainer gate? Creating space so if incontrovertible proof comes up that there were no repairs he can then push Dwayne under the bus and say he wasnt aware of the details.
Every four years there is a shortage of roofing materials as a result of campaign signs. John John is a 3 Sheeter. Minimum. Probably even a 4 Sheeter. Meaning it takes that many sheets of plywood just to fit his image on. We Caymanians like our politicians to be at least 2 Sheeters. But a 3 or 4 Sheeter is always best.
Until honest folk run for office, the crooks will always get in. 🤷🏻♀️
#worldclass Franz? How many of our incredible civil servants were deployed in giving effect to this arrangement? How many blew the whistle?
Or do you think there is nothing untoward in this?
Corruption is part and parcel to elections in Cayman its the same issue that all of the other OTs have had, local elections on a tiny scale that get essentially no external oversight with huge sums of all but anonymous donations and limited reporting or disclosure is a recipe for disaster
The only way it would ever be prosecuted here despite treating being illegal is if the cheque literally said “thanks for your vote see you in four years”
So here I am in need of my roof being fixed.. I am a George Town Central voter… Kenneth Bryan I need my roof fixed, I pay all fees required by Government… If voters from Bodden Town can have their roofs fixed, I should also qualify….
Well done Alden. You have succinctly described the antithesis of everything the PPM was formed to represent. You are a disgusting specimen, and betray the very principles that so many toiled for, to put you where you are.
Well like the saying goes you live by sword you go down with during election time.
Use any words you please and it still seems shady to me.
6 rental properties? If so, she has a Trade and Business license, right Mr. Premier?
Who do I apply to for repairs to my rental properties?
“Nothing untoward…?? How can it be OK to circumvent the NAU process? Why have that facility at all if Ministers can authorize payments directly? Although Alden admits that they do!!??
A few years ago, when the Camana Bay/Harquail/Lawrence Blvd. roundabout was being made, I observed a significantly-sized “triangle” of public road and presumably public property being “incorporated” into the property of an adjoining plant nursery – note, that same triangle of public property is now fenced, apparently quite decisively part of the nursery. I raised the issue on this CNS forum and it didn’t get much attention. I called a sitting MLA and was told “this kind of thing happens”. I argued “Yes, when one BUYS property!”. That MLA didn’t seem to think there was a problem.
Until this day, I wonder if the nursery’s owner BOUGHT that piece of property and, if so, how easy can a private citizen buy Government property without a public process?
Unless the PUBLIC road in that location was always on PRIVATE property, I can’t see how this is normal and legal!
What the f**k is going on in the public sector??
Caymanians so frigging disgusting and bad minded! Yes I am born Caymanian. Just because its close to elections. Unny na even know the background of this woman. Grudgeful konts🤬🤬🤬😡😡
I understand the landlady in question is Jamaican.
Dont need to know the background of the woman. Don’t need to know her nationality, or even have someone explain why a person who is renting out 6 properties apparently is indigent and needs the tax payer to pay for her roof repairs. Hell, dont even need to know that the cash – because the contractors just getting a round sum cheque – is even spent on roof repairs. All I need to know is how the health minister can on his own discretion spend money from his budget on matters that are meant to be handled by a completely different government unit and after a vetting process, to prevent exactly this sort of thing.
BS. Covid does not agree to be blamed for everything!
Premier: Sky isn’t blue.
Alden would never speak of the corruption in his government. He couldn’t even remove McKeeva as Speaker after his conviction for assault. This is typical Alden making excuses in order to keep his wobbling unity team together
Process, Schmocess. It’s all between us good ol’ boys. We know what we’re doing and we know what’s best for you, so just keep on consuming and let us worry about the money. Everybody has their jobs; yours is to be a productive noninquisitive worker bee, and ours is to make the big decisions with YOUR money. Thanks for checking.
Or, at least, that’s what I hear.
Of course not. Just like the personal trainer and Covid positive quarantine breaker. The question “Who’s you father?”, really and truly means something here. Answer correctly and there are no consequences.
OMG it gets even worse! The woman rents out apartments on her property as well, so she has a regular income. Rents aren’t cheap. She needs to budget properly, save her money, and man-up like the rest of us who are responsible and pay our own way in society. But instead she gets a ‘vote for me’ grant, along with the builder too. All from a department that should have no control over these sort of payments. How can this be defended. It absolutely stinks. Cayman corruption is so deep rooted now that even those in power can’t even remember what is right and wrong any more.
Does Cayman not have any honest and educated people who can run the country?
I can think of at least 1 movie that captures that picture. No prizes for guessing what.
Well he may have bought 2 votes, but should have lost WAY MORE!
Not a good return on your investment John John.
Seymour is an idiot.
Water is wet.
You gonna make him cry.
It’s just another “cultural” misunderstanding.
Alden, you SUCK! How many more times are going to talk out of both sides of your mouth???? You have the constitution of a damp sock with the spine of an amoeba! How dare you support such blatant vote-buying behaviour! Just how stupid do you think we, the electorate are? Man, pack up ya bag and haul ya r@ss! Betta yet; go ride off into the light of the Fool Moon on dat donkeh! Cha!
Alden knows unnah all stupid as proven by the repeated elction of so many that are currently running for re-election.
Just regular everyday stuff. Business as usual. Except for the “incredible job” we(your representatives) are doing.
Shameful! Both are quite aware of the Public Management Finance Law! Vote smart folks!