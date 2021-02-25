Premier eyes open border as vaccine tally inches up

Premier Alden McLaughlin gets the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said he is excited about the possibility of opening the borders completely by the end of April if 70% of the adult population is vaccinated against COVID-19 by then. Once 90% of the over 60s have had both shots, likely by next week, government will reduce quarantine from 14 days to 10 days, but once 70% of adults have received both doses, they may make what some believe is the rash decision of removing it completely.

For almost one year McLaughlin and his government have steered a very cautious but successful course through the coronavirus health crisis, but in the aftermath of the election he could be abandoning that cautious approach.

The Cayman Islands community has been virus free for more than six months, with only one suspected case since last summer. No cases have leaked from quarantine, even after the home isolation programme began in October. Since then, there have been 220 cases of the virus recorded among travellers, who continue to arrive carrying COVID-19, despite the requirement for a negative test result less than three days old before boarding a plane.

While concerted efforts globally to contain the virus and the rollout of the vaccine are beginning to have an impact on the spread of the coronavirus, which was raging out of control at the start of the year, there are still around 23 million people actively infected around the world. Half of those are in the United States and the UK, where nearly all people arriving here are travelling from.

Despite public concerns that the vaccine is not a cure-all, if the premier’s coalition retains the levers of power, he will looking to re-open Cayman shortly after the elections. McLaughlin said this week that the goal is for the Cayman Islands to become, within a matter of weeks, one of the first countries to completely open up safely with no requirement for quarantine.

So far, 14,181 people here have had at least the first vaccine shot and more than 7,800 of those have received both doses.