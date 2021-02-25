Premier eyes open border as vaccine tally inches up
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said he is excited about the possibility of opening the borders completely by the end of April if 70% of the adult population is vaccinated against COVID-19 by then. Once 90% of the over 60s have had both shots, likely by next week, government will reduce quarantine from 14 days to 10 days, but once 70% of adults have received both doses, they may make what some believe is the rash decision of removing it completely.
For almost one year McLaughlin and his government have steered a very cautious but successful course through the coronavirus health crisis, but in the aftermath of the election he could be abandoning that cautious approach.
The Cayman Islands community has been virus free for more than six months, with only one suspected case since last summer. No cases have leaked from quarantine, even after the home isolation programme began in October. Since then, there have been 220 cases of the virus recorded among travellers, who continue to arrive carrying COVID-19, despite the requirement for a negative test result less than three days old before boarding a plane.
While concerted efforts globally to contain the virus and the rollout of the vaccine are beginning to have an impact on the spread of the coronavirus, which was raging out of control at the start of the year, there are still around 23 million people actively infected around the world. Half of those are in the United States and the UK, where nearly all people arriving here are travelling from.
Despite public concerns that the vaccine is not a cure-all, if the premier’s coalition retains the levers of power, he will looking to re-open Cayman shortly after the elections. McLaughlin said this week that the goal is for the Cayman Islands to become, within a matter of weeks, one of the first countries to completely open up safely with no requirement for quarantine.
So far, 14,181 people here have had at least the first vaccine shot and more than 7,800 of those have received both doses.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
See the consent form and the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Category: Health, health and safety
Build the port!!!
The timing and conditions for border opening should be a campaign issue, and ever candidate should clearly state their position.
While my own view is of little or no consequence here, it’s only fair that whatever happens received the tacit approval of a majority of the people in the election.
Too early Alden. 100% of the population (that want the vaccination) should have it before you risk their lives.
Praise the lord that he won’t be in power then.
Should not open the boder until 100% of caymanians and residents have had both doses of a vaccine. Why should we residents be expose to potentially infected americans before we have had both vaccine shots?
If you’ve had both doses of the vaccine in another country why should you have to quarantine when visiting Cayman if most of the residents have also been fully vaccinated. Doesn’t make sense
you can open the border as long as no social restrictions accompany that…i am not going into semi-lockdown for the sake a very small number of tourists.
Open up the border!
The math isnt going to work unless the UK significantly increases the pace of shipments here.
To dual-dose 42,000 people (70% of the population) would require 84,000 doses. Cayman has received 34,500 official doses in the last two months (the five-dose vials can be stretched to 6 or even 7 shots if the proper micro-syringe is used). So roughly 50,000 more doses would need to arrive.
When you factor in the administration time and 3-week wait for the last group for the second dose, we are more likely looking at end of June if the 70% criterion is used.
Not to mention visitors bringing in new variants, in which case booster shots will be required.
However, the target is 70% of the adult population, so if we assume that approximately 20% of the overall population is under the age of 16, that gives a figure of 33,600 to be vaccinated in order to reach 70%, or 67,200 doses. Around 38,000 doses have already been received, so that basis over half the necessary vaccine is already in hand, with under 30,000 doses outstanding. Assuming future shipments are of similar size to that received on 11 Feb (15,000 doses), all of the vaccine required could conceivably be on island by the end of March, at which stage it simply becomes an exercise in how fast it can be put into the remaining arms. There doesn’t seem any reason that ought to take 3 months as you suggest.
What’s math? Also it shouldn’t be 90% of the over 60s. It should be 100% of the over 60s who wish to take the vaccine. We cannot force those who don’t want to take it, nor should we be held for ransom by them.