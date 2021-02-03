Premier confident PPM will ‘choose’ McTaggart

Minister Roy McTaggart, Jennifer Ahearn and Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has said he is confident the People’s Progressive Movement will choose Roy McTaggart as the new party leader at the PPM conference, which is expected in the coming weeks. During an address at the Chamber of Commerce AGM last week, McLaughlin took the opportunity to campaign for a third PPM-led government. But he also acknowledged that it is not him but the rank of file of the Progressives who are supposed to chose the new leader.

