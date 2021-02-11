Police round up another wanted man

(CNS): Mitchum Kenjo Wood (32) is in police custody after he was arrested on Wednesday evening for breaching the terms of his conditional release from prison. One of three men officers have been looking for over the last few weeks Wood was tracked down in North Side. Wood had been serving time for stealing the war medals of Cayman’s first governor, Athelstan Charles Long.

Meanwhile, Otis Melbourne Myles remains at large and the police asked for the public to help locate him or for the former inmate to hand himself in. Myles is the last of three men police want to find. He was serving seven years for multiple burglaries when he also breached his conditional release.

Officers had already tracked down Kurt Fabian Ebanks (44) who had breached his early release from a life term. Ebanks was as serving a life sentence for the murder of taxi driver Curtis Seymour in 2001.

Anyone with information about Myles is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or website<http://www.rcips.ky/>.