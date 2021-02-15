Plastic activists lament delay on ban

Members of the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps join the Valentine’s Day clean-up

(CNS): The Cayman Islands was set to start 2021 with a ban on some single use plastics but officials have delayed the implementation of the long-promised policy, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic. Now activists believe the early dissolution of parliament has again set back plans to get the plastic ban back on track. After another 1,300lbs of garbage was picked up from beaches this weekend, the founder of Plastic Free Cayman, Claire Hughes, remains concerned by the delays in addressing the serious plastic problem here.

Hughes said she and PFC members continue to push for a national clean-up campaign and to lobby for the plastic ban policy similar to those already implemented on other Caribbean islands. “Sadly, with Parliament dissolved, more time will be wasted in addressing this issue,” she said.

PFC teamed up with Jeep345, the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps, CaymanEco, and Protect Our Future for a Valentine’s Day clean-up at Lovers Wall in East End on Sunday morning. Carina Ecclefield led the event, where more than 100 volunteers removed over 1,350 pounds of trash, most of it plastic.

Volunteers found that smaller blowholes are continually releasing bits of plastic with each cycle, a situation which they said appears to be getting worse with each passing year. In addition, the amount of bottle-caps washing up indicate that many of these are littering the ocean floor.

“The bottle caps and plastics were overwhelming,” said Ecclefield. However, she added that with so many volunteers, they managed to do some serious good.

Another syringe and vial of blood was found and delivered to Health City for proper disposal and reported to the Department of Health Regulatory Services, which is currently conducting a survey of the bio-waste problem and trying to identify the source.