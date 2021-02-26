Paroled inmate in breach of release rules

Henry York Carter

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for another inmate who was released early from HMP Northward and has breached the conditions of that parole. Henry York Carter was living in Bodden Town when he was released, but police say that after breaking the conditions attached to his freedom, he will be required to serve the rest of his sentence behind bars.

Police have not said why Carter was in jail, but according to court listings he last appeared on trial a year ago for a number of summary charges, from taking marine life to breaching probation conditions.

However, Carter has been to jail in the past for a more serious offence. In 2009 he was sentenced to three years for causing the death of Glen “Papa Sleepy” through dangerous driving.

The judge who sentenced Carter also banned him from driving for life because of what was described as his appalling driving record. At that time Carter had already been banned from driving five times in seven years.

This, though, was largely due to the fact that Carter, who is now 41, lost the sight in his left eye when he was just ten years old, a fact that emerged during an appeal when the life-time driving ban was reduced to fifteen years. As a result Carter remains under that driving ban.

Police are now asking Carter to hand himself in or anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact George Town Police Station. The RCIPS further noted that anyone who is assisting Carter could be prosecuted and liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Meanwhile, Otis Melbourne Myles (34) from George Town, who was also wanted for breaching his conditional release, was located Thursday and has been taken back to prison. He is serving a seven-year term for serial burglary.

Anyone with information can call 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.