Pace of first vaccine dose slows down

(CNS): Just 55 more people have received the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine since Friday, as public officials have been focused on delivering second doses. Government is aiming to vaccinate 90% of the over 60s with both doses so that it can reduce the quarantine period from 14 days to ten days by the end of this month. But the focus on ensuring this group has the full course means the pace of the overall programme could be falling behind.

From Saturday, all of those in stage two were invited to get their first doses, but by Monday evening, official figures indicated that the take-up in this group has not been significant. In the more than five weeks since the vaccination programme began, 9,366 people have received one shot and 6,926 of those have had the full two dose course of the Pfizer vaccine.

According to the HSA vaccination schedule, this week all the groups in stage 2 are being invited to be vaccinated. This will give the Public Health Department the opportunity to increase the number of people with at least some protection against the virus, which is still coming into the country through travellers, despite the requirement for pre-arrival negative tests.

Three positive results were recorded from 500 tests carried out over the weekend among the latest arrivals. This brings Cayman’s tally of recorded cases to 419.

There are currently 29 COVID-positive people in the Cayan Islands but none of them are showing any symptoms. There are at present 723 people in government quarantine or home isolation.