Pace of first vaccine dose slows down
(CNS): Just 55 more people have received the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine since Friday, as public officials have been focused on delivering second doses. Government is aiming to vaccinate 90% of the over 60s with both doses so that it can reduce the quarantine period from 14 days to ten days by the end of this month. But the focus on ensuring this group has the full course means the pace of the overall programme could be falling behind.
From Saturday, all of those in stage two were invited to get their first doses, but by Monday evening, official figures indicated that the take-up in this group has not been significant. In the more than five weeks since the vaccination programme began, 9,366 people have received one shot and 6,926 of those have had the full two dose course of the Pfizer vaccine.
According to the HSA vaccination schedule, this week all the groups in stage 2 are being invited to be vaccinated. This will give the Public Health Department the opportunity to increase the number of people with at least some protection against the virus, which is still coming into the country through travellers, despite the requirement for pre-arrival negative tests.
Three positive results were recorded from 500 tests carried out over the weekend among the latest arrivals. This brings Cayman’s tally of recorded cases to 419.
There are currently 29 COVID-positive people in the Cayan Islands but none of them are showing any symptoms. There are at present 723 people in government quarantine or home isolation.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
See the consent form and the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Category: Health, health and safety
Time to open it up to everyone. Everyday should be packed.
The Pfizer vaccine is showing 94% real world effectiveness in Israel against original Covid, but it’s also showing very limited effect against new strains. Even mild COVID case “recovered’s” from a few months ago, are now hospitalized in critical condition with South African variant.
We must adapt to the changing reality that these variants have been spreading globally since October, and that today’s vaccines might not deliver necessary safety as far as “opening up” logic goes. This is far from over.
I don’t really care how many Dart-owned Hotel managers are fatigued and kicking sand about their business interruption: there is no acceptable level of community-spread COVID in the Cayman Islands. We don’t want to all have to wear masks and distance just to allow some Trumpian millionaires from the USA to come down here and drink Daiquiris at Bar Jacks.
CNS you say all in group 2 but what about 2 C those living with group 1, is that included now?
CNS: So sorry! I forgot to add the relevant links. Added now at the bottom. I think if you follow the one to the HSA site, it should all be clear.
What is happening to the doses they defrost if folks aren’t showing up to receive the vaccine? Are they just letting them go to waste? My understanding was that you couldn’t refreshed them after they’re defrosted… so might as well be giving it to folks that want it.
*refreeze