Over a dozen vendors object to market closure

Cayman Craft Market

(CNS): More than a dozen regular sellers at the Cayman Craft Market and some intermittent users signed a letter objecting to the closure of the venue on 31 January, despite claims by the Tourism Attraction Board that a mutual decision had been made to close it. Just days before the TAB announced that the market was closing, the vendors sent a letter, dated 3 February, to Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell saying that they were extremely disappointed by the “disrespectful closure” of the market.

Contradicting claims by the TAB that the closure of the George Town location followed a failed soft opening, the vendors said that they had been delighted at the plan to re-open, which had given them “a wonderful sense of unity and normality”.

Pointing out their importance to Cayman’s tourism success and the branding of the islands’ tourism product, as well as their contribution to keeping local culture and heritage alive, the vendors urged the minister to intervene. Even though the borders are still closed, the vendors said that still want to use the facility to sell their wares and keep promoting the market to local shoppers.

TAB officials told CNS that the board members had been unaware of the vendors’ concerns before they held their meeting on 29 January, where they decided to close the market, but now that they are aware of this letter from currently active and licensed Craft Market vendors, they believe that it may be based on a misunderstanding that the market is closed for good, which is not the case.

According to the board, eight vendors were in attendance at the meeting and four more vendors spoke directly with the director afterwards.

“It was by unanimous decision that the CCM remain closed as the vendors stated it was not viable to continue coming out when they were not patronized at the level of what was hoped,” the TAB told CNS. The official decision to “close our offerings until we can all welcome visitors back to our shores in reasonably large numbers” was then agreed by the board and an announcement to this effect was made on 9 February.

One of the signators said that he had signed the letter before realising that the market was closing temporarily and not for good.

“On the 3 February we were told by the manager that he was made redundant and the CCM would be closing for good, and that is why I signed the document,” said John Schirn, a Craft Market vendor since 2006. “On the 5th we were contacted by the TAB admin office and had a meeting with Director Thompson, who assured us that the market would not be closing down permanently but just closing until business would make it viable for us to be out there.”

He said it was after that meeting that the vendors agreed this would be a good plan of action.