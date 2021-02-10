Over 9,100 get first COVID shot

(CNS): Public health officials have now administered 15,314 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 9,118 people, and 6,196 individuals have already had two doses.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases of the coronavirus among the 798 people in quarantine and isolation fell Wednesday to just 29 after two days of negative test results. There are currently just three travellers who are still suffering symptoms of the virus.

As the vaccine programme presses on, public health officials are focusing on second doses of the vaccine on Thursday and Friday, though anyone over the age of 60 who has not yet been vaccinated can also get the first shot at the designated clinics.