Over 400 more people receive first dose

(CNS): There was a significant increase in people in stage two getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning than over the weekend. With teachers, all other essential workers and people with pre-existing conditions now invited to get the shots, 407 people were added to the tally of people who have had at least one jab, which is now inching towards 10,000.

According to the latest figures, 9,973 people have received 16,725 doses and 6,942 individuals have now had the full course. The third batch of about 15,000 doses of the vaccine arrived on the British Airways flight last week to enable public health officials here to continue the wider roll out.

Meanwhile, with no flights on Monday, there were no new cases of the virus among the latest 284 COVID-19 tests results. There are currently 29 active cases of the coronavirus among the 754 people in quarantine and isolation, none of whom are currently suffering symptoms.