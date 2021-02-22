Officials deny additional isolation breaches

(CNS): Two people have been placed in quarantine and could be facing prosecution after visiting a yard where an unspecified number of travellers were in COVID isolation on Cayman Brac recently. However, officials have denied reports of two other separate breaches over the last two weeks on Grand Cayman. In the Brac case, the unauthorised visitors were nabbed during a routine compliance visit to the family in isolation.

“On instructions from the Medical Officer of Health, the persons visiting have been placed in quarantine and have been tagged with monitoring devices,” officials said.

The visitors and the people in quarantine are under investigation by the RCIPS and officials have said that a completed file will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a decision when the inquiries are complete.

It is believed that the police have opened almost a dozen investigations since the law was changed to impose a possible two-year jail term and a $10,000 fine for those breaching coronavirus isolation protocols. However, since the prosecution of Skylar Mack and VJ Ramgeet, who were both jailed for two months, no outcomes of any of the other investigations have been revealed.

This includes a teenage boy who breached quarantine rules twice back in December and who, it appears, will not be facing any consequences. Earlier this month Governor Martyn Roper said the investigations were ongoing but some were complex, as he asked for the public to be patient.

So far, it appears that no one who has breached isolation has been positive with the virus. In this case, as on previous occasions where breaches have been reported, Public Health has engaged in primary contact tracing protocols and found no cause for concern that the virus could have been transmitted.

Officials reminded the public and travellers that anyone that is found to be in an apparent breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution.

Meanwhile, Travel Cayman, which manages the isolation programme to keep the virus out of the community, recently launched a public confidential hotline for people to report suspected quarantine breaches. The number is 943-7233 (943 SAFE) and is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week by the Travel Cayman team.