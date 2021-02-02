No confidence motion a necessary vote

Len Layman writes: If government manages to dodge a vote on the no confidence motion on the speaker, they will be doing themselves and the people of Cayman a grave injustice. In life, the most difficult decisions to make are usually major decisions that involve choosing right over wrong. The effects of doing right are often much more difficult to deal with than taking the easy way out or simply choosing to avoid dealing with the situation. It is as if doing right is a destination at the end of a long corridor, one that is difficult and uncomfortable to navigate.

There are hardships to face in reaching the goal and along the way there are many available exits that are much more attractive and easier to take than sticking to the task of doing the right thing. These options can be very tempting to take and often excuses justifying them are easily reached. The fact that it is easier does not make it right or a substitute for doing right. It takes courage and strength to accept that doing right can be difficult and uncomfortable. That is why the weak tend to take the convenient exits, never realising the rewards of toughing it out and making the right choices.

This is the situation we find our government in now. Because the speaker has been convicted on three counts of violence, many question his maintaining that prestigious position. Yet the premier says it is “not in the best interest of the country” to have him removed from that chair. I would have agreed with him if he had honestly stated that it was not in the best interest of his government to remove him. This decision is taking the “easy exit”. I believe that his motivation is, in fact, that it is not politically expedient for him and his government to do so.

We, the people of Cayman, have the right know how each of our elected officials feels about this serious issue. To date, most have remained silent on the matter making no comments at all. We need the motion to be voted on and for all MPs to be forced to take a public stand on this issue. They must be given the right to vote their conscience and not be constrained by party or collective responsibility. We need to know, as we look forward to upcoming elections, exactly where our representatives stand on the issue so that we can use that information in deciding whether to return them to office or not. If they continue to remain silent, that, in itself, should be reason for us to believe they are only looking out for themselves rather than doing what is right for the people of Cayman.

Our government has spent millions of dollars of our money in fighting against violence and abuse in our county. But now they are forcing us to ask if they do so because they are serious about their belief that all violence is evil and should not be tolerated or are there other motivations. They do not seem to be acting as if it is evil in this instance.

The Unity Government needs to stop avoiding the issue and have the courage to face it head on, regardless of the consequences, even if it is necessary to call a special meeting of the Parliament. That is the right thing to do, both for the Cayman people and for themselves. It is not the easiest decision for them, but it is the right thing and no excuse they make will change what is right in this case. Bringing this issue to vote is necessary to restore our confidence in our government; if they avoid doing so, they are avoiding doing what is right.

For them to avoid a vote would speak volumes about the moral foundation of our current government.