Mount Trashmore and recycled politicians

(CNS): The George Town dump has been a national crisis through the past six administrations, starting with the UDP government in power when Grand Cayman was hit by Hurricane Ivan in 2004, followed by the first PPM government, which took over in 2005, in which Arden McLean, who has since left the party and currently leads the opposition, was the minister with responsibility for environmental health.

To take the poll, comment and read election news, go to the CNS Election Section.