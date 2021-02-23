MoT boosts budget to feed stingrays

Watersports operator feeds the rays at the Sandbar

(CNS): Licensed Wildlife Interactive Zone (WIZ) watersports tour operators can continue to run regular trips to the Sandbar over the next few months as the tourism ministry has confirmed that it will continue to fund the initiative to feed the stingrays there until June. It has also increased the budget so the boat owners can make more visits to feed the animals and keep them coming to the world famous spot.

The Stingray Feeding and Interaction Programme was established by a group of tour operators who depend on the stingrays when the tourists are here as one of their main attractions. With the borders closed to tourists for almost twelve months, the stingrays had little reason to congregate at Stingray City as there was no free lunch anymore.

Concerned that they may not come back, the operators sought funding for the programme late last year so that they could make daily trips to the location and encourage the rays back and to stick around.

“The programme has been a huge success,” said a spokesperson for the group of more than 50 operators that have been involved. “We’ve seen an increase in the stingray population and a return of the docile and friendly stingray behaviour that makes Stingray City so amazing. It’s become a real rallying project for our operators to stay in communication with each other as we monitor and care for our valuable attraction.”

Thanking the ministry for the continued support, the operators said they would now be visiting the site even more frequently after the monthly budget was increased from CI$20,000 per month to $27,000. This means they can do 20 trips per week, or almost three times per day, which more closely mimics the frequency, if not the quantity, of feeding that will happen when tourists return.

The steering committee for the programme includes Ronnie Anglin of Captain Marvin’s Watersports, Dwight Ebanks of Reel Esea Charters, Shaun Ebanks of Kman Sunsplash Watersports, Darney Kelly of Cayman Ocean Adventures and Troy Leacock of Crazy Crab Private Charters.