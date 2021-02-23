Minister signs off public cash to mend voter’s roof

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour

(CNS): The health minister has personally signed off on a $5,000 payment for home repairs for a registered voter who lives in his constituency of Bodden Town East, according to a letter leaked to CNS. Although Caymanians can apply for government assistance to help with critical repairs to properties they cannot afford to undertake themselves, those in need usually go through an application process via the Needs Assessment Unit.

Letter from Dwayne Seymour re payment for house repairs, 18 Feb 2021 (Click to enlarge)

In this case, however, it appears that Dwayne Seymour is using transfer payments from his own ministry to cover the cost of roof repairs for the constituent, made clear in the letter dated Thursday of last week.

The correspondence appears to have been hastily copied and cuts off one or two words on the margins, but the content is still clear. It is addressed to a construction company doing the work at the constituent’s property and the minister clearly asks the company to contact his ministry’s finance team to collect the cheque for the work they are doing once it has been prepared. Seymour also notes that he and his ministry are pleased to help with the repairs.

While the minister is responsible for the National Housing and Development Trust, this property appears to be a private home in the Belford Estates and not an NHDT property. This means that under normal circumstances, funds for such an expenditure, if approved, should come from the community affairs ministry’s budget.

In 2019, Premier Alden McLaughlin secured around CI$1.66 million additional spending to repair the homes of the most vulnerable in this current budget cycle. At that time he said that those needing public cash for home repairs must go through the proper process.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he said that government had to be careful that the money allocated to this programme was not being abused and that certain criteria had to be met to access the money.

Public Accounts Committee Chair Ezzard Miller told CNS that this letter appeared to indicate an irregular use of the ministry’s transfer payments. He explained that when transfer payments are made to a ministry, they are made for specific reasons and any deviation from the voted use would have to be approved by Cabinet and then brought before Finance Committee.