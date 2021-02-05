Minister reveals plans to extend NiCE work

Minister Joey Hew greets NiCE workers

(CNS): With the pandemic hitting tourism workers especially hard, the government-funded seasonal clean-up, the National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Project, attracted 742 people, considerably more than the last time it was held. Commerce Minister Joey Hew has now revealed plans to expand the programme into a longer more permanent job creation and training scheme.

“Over the years, we have developed the project into a multi-agency programme, including WORC and others, that play a pivotal role in the employment and training of our people,” Hew said.

“I think we are at a place where we can extend the programme. We can look to start partnering with other agencies and perhaps extend the project over a longer period of time and use it as a training programme, a second chance programme, a bit of a rehabilitation or on the work training programme for some of the folks who are fully able and capable of working but for whatever reason unable to find full-time employment at this time,” he added.

With COVID-19 still limiting gatherings to under 500 people, smaller groups than usual were deployed this time around. The teams worked with supervisors from WORC, the Department of Environment, Public Works Department and the National Roads Authority. Some groups were also assigned to the Mosquito Research and Control Unit and the Agricultural Grounds.

As well as clearing scrub, roadside remediation work and clearing beach accesses, NiCE teams tackled general maintenance work at the Agricultural Grounds and the refurbishment of the truck scale at the George Town Landfill.

The group of recruits included 110 people over the age of 60, and 283 workers signed up for the first time. The largest number of workers came from the district of West Bay, where 271 people applied for work. The programme took place from 7 to 18 December 2020 and again 11 to 22 January 2021.

NiCE Programme Winter 2020/Spring 2021 Analysis