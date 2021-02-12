Miller: Snap election no benefit to voters

Ezzard Miller MP

(CNS): The “unnecessary snap election” will be of no benefit at all to voters but it will cause a catalogue of problems for all stakeholders and the public, Ezzard Miller MP has said. Disappointed that the governor allowed this “politically expedient change to Cayman’s fixed election calendar” when he had no need to, he noted that there is historical precedent for a governor to refuse such a request. Miller also raised concerns about the work that Parliament should have been doing in its last weeks.

Miller told CNS that he and other members had been assured by McLaughlin and several of his ministers that there were definite plans to hold a meeting, if not two meetings, this year before Parliament was dissolved. But McLaughlin had already begun to deny that he had planned a meeting even before his decision to call the snap election.

However, Miller said there was work to be done. For example, Miller said he was concerned that important reports by the Public Accounts Committee, which he chairs, that would have been made public at a final meeting of Parliament will now not see the light of day before the next administration, hiding evidence PAC has uncovered of misuse of public cash until after the elections.

“PAC has at least two important reports that need to be tabled before the Parliament is dissolved, these are the reports on the Airport fiasco and the Turtle Centre mess,” he said. “There were also indications that there were additional laws that needed to be amended to facilitate international compliance by our important financial services. Then there is the badly needed amendments to the Registered Land law and the Prescription Law to preserve the public right-of-ways to the beach that have been circulated but deferred from two previous meetings.”

Miller also said that there should be a report to Finance Committee regarding the movement of funds in the budget to facilitate COVID-19 measures and the government’s election spending on road improvements and social programmes.

“All of this work appears to be getting sacrificed on the altar of political expediency because the premier thinks he has a better chance of winning in April rather than May,” Miller said.

Making it clear that he is prepared to fight for his seat at any time, Miller said it was the voters that were being shortchanged. He said those young first-time voters who were on the draft list because they will turn 18 between 14 April and 26 May will now have to be withdrawn.

In addition, there could be some serious issues relating to postal ballots because the Elections Office is going to face objections from candidates about sending out postal ballots based on a draft register, as this means unqualified voters could get ballots and wrongly disqualified voters will not. He said this could most affect those people currently stranded overseas because of COVID-19 but entitled to vote.

Miller also said that the earlier date will mean that fewer people will be vaccinated by Election Day, adding to the COVID-19 risk and increasing the need for the Elections Office to keep the full protocols in place. It is also likely that fewer candidates will run, he said, all of which is for no good reason for anyone other than the premier’s Unity government.

On top of all that, it puts the civil service under pressure, as they will need to produce the public finances report several weeks before Election Day and will have less time to prepare the Strategic Policy Statement (SPS) to support the new government’s 2022/23 budget, which must be completed within three months of a new government taking office.

Miller said that removing the speaker would not have caused the government to fall and there was no need to call early elections. The last time Bush was the subject of a no confidence motion, which happened in 2012 following his arrest in the credit card case, he had called for an early election after his front bench turned on him. But instead, Governor Duncan Taylor refused and allowed the remaining UDP members, loosely supported by the opposition, to roll on for six months.

In this case, the government only needs to hold together for a matter of weeks and it was in much less danger of collapsing than the UDP administration in 2012.

Miller further noted that suspending the government and bringing the election forward does not actually remove Bush as speaker. While he will have no official speaker duties, he still retains the office and all of the benefits and trappings. He can continue to campaign under the prestigious office and represent Cayman as such.