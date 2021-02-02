Mental health ‘grave concern’ at prisons

(L-R) CIIMB Board Chair Herbert Crawford, Governor Martyn Roper, Deputy Chair Dorothy Davis, and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson

(CNS): The mental health needs of prisoners at HMP Northward and HMP Fairbanks must be addressed urgently, according to a report published by a group of volunteers. The first report of the Cayman Islands Independent Monitoring Board, based on 369 visits conducted in 2019, raised “grave concerns” about the lack of provision for the significant number of inmates with serious mental health problems as well as for the young offenders that are being held.

The Cayman Islands Independent Monitoring Board (CIIMB), an independent group of lay volunteers established to be the “eyes and ears” of the general public inside the prisons and detention centres, was formed at the beginning of 2019 and began its work in February of that year.

In the report on the work done during CIIMB’s first year, the volunteers raised many concerns about the state of the prison facility, the mixing of juvenile inmates with adults, and above all the serious failings when it comes to dealing with the many mental health problems of prisoners, which in several cases have never been formally diagnosed.

The volunteers said that this was not only an issue for the prisoners themselves but also the safety of their fellow inmates and officers working in the prison, who have little or no training to handle these prisoners.

The report, which is now a public document, raised the ongoing problems about the terrible dilapidated state of the prison, the poor lighting, ventilation, overcrowding, security problems, infestations of roaches and rodents, lack of facilities for the disabled, as well as complaints of officers bullying prisoners and escalating volatile situations.

The volunteers were particularly concerned about the lack of an adequate wing for vulnerable prisoners in either the men’s facility at Northward or the women’s prison at Fairbanks, which means that many prisoners with mental health issues or those vulnerable due to the type of crime committed are incarcerated with the general prison population.

Given the severe mental health problems of some prisoners, the board warned that they pose a threat not only to themselves but also to others, and with no dedicated wing they are often housed in the high security wing, which is inappropriate, or among the general overcrowded wings.

“Many of these prisoners seem to require specialized treatment, which the prison staff is unable to provide,” the board noted in the report.

In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the issue was under review by a cross-sectoral, multidisciplinary team.

“The Director of Prisons, during late 2019 commissioned a strategic level review of the current mental health service resources and arrangements across the criminal justice and healthcare system,” the ministry officials stated. “The recommendations from that review have been circulated to relevant stakeholders, who are now considering the most appropriate methodology for implementing those that have been accepted.”

The ministry noted that “prison officers are not mental health specialists or practitioners” but as a routine part of their job, they work very closely with many individuals with a range of mental health issues and that the officers had all completed mental health awareness training. The ministry added that a second psychologist would be recruited during the first quarter of this year.

The long-standing problem of young offenders being housed in the adult jail was another issue that the board raised. However, the management response was not encouraging, as there seems to be no plan on the table to develop a specialist facility.

The ministry stated that while it accepts that juveniles should be held in facilities that are designed and purposed to meet their needs, the current segregation within the prison places limitations on the services for juveniles as they cannot access them alongside the adults.

“A wider and fundamental inter-ministerial policy discussion about Youth Justice is required. This would encompass discussion about the continuum of care and services for youth, which would include the consideration of viable alternatives to prison, amongst other things. An initial meeting with relevant stakeholders will be called in early 2021,” officials added.

The board said that juveniles do not have full access to structured support services, such as counselling, religious services, education and purposeful activities, during their time in custody because of the need to segregate them from the adult population. During the time that the report was being compiled there was one juvenile prisoner, who was receiving just two hours a week of school.

The board noted improvements at the prison by the end of 2019, such as the overall appearance of Northward, much-needed repairs and additional vocational training, but said that much work remains to be done. In its broad response to the report, government officials accepted that there are still problems in the prison system but maintained that they are working on them.

However, many of these issues, such as the state of the prison, the lack of proper provision for juvenile offenders and vulnerable prisoners with serious mental health problems, have been under discussion for more than a decade.

The current director of prisons, Steve Barrett, has echoed the sentiments of his predecessor about the clear need for a new prison facility but accepts that it is always one of the hardest public sector projects to sell to taxpayers.

But the lack of appropriate facilities and support for the men, women and children who are locked up by the judicial system makes it hard for the prison service to meet government policy objectives and human rights obligations. In turn, these issue have an impact on the high level of recidivism that Cayman continues to witness.

In a press release, Barrett welcomed the transparency that the independent report brought to the system. “Many of the issues contained within the report connect to the significant environmental challenges we face and which we are working through,” he said. “However, we do need to acknowledge that some aspects of our services need improvement and we will continue to nurture our extremely positive and collaborative partnership with the IMB to drive those improvements.”

Despite the difficulties, Barrett said the service was committed to upholding the human rights of prisoners. “The basis of our culture is fairness of treatment, the upholding of rights, respect for human dignity, provision of opportunity together with a focus on safety, security and public protection,” he said. “Many of those sent to prison have lifelong issues connected to addiction, mental ill-health, social deprivation and are imprisoned for offences ranging from minor to very serious.

“My staff are required to understand the factors that have shaped individual routes into prison and to work with them in ways which are purposeful and which drive improved outcomes for those in custody and for our communities. In that respect, we are on a journey,” Barrett added.