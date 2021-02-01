Meadors makes final plea in illegal gun case

David Meadors

(CNS): David Dean Meadors (55), a US national who absconded while on bail for firearms charges more than three years ago, made a final plea in the long-running case when he appeared in court Friday via Zoom. Meadors is now expected to be sentenced in March but he is not expected to return. The Florida businessman, who does not have a local gun licence, was charged after customs found a large quantity of bullets in a shipping container and two guns at his Cayman Brac property in July 2017.

In May 2018, it was discovered that Meadors had jumped bail after he had been allowed to travel for medical reasons, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Shortly afterwards, he gave an interview to the Sun Sentinel from his home in Hollywood, South Florida, claiming that he had not answered bail because he was suffering from an autoimmune disease that could not be treated in the Cayman Islands.

Since then, the case has continued to be argued in the court here by his attorney, Ben Tonner QC.

Meadors originally faced five charges relating to importation and possession of a BB gun, a Glock 9mm handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. While he had admitted to the importation and possession of the handgun, the other charges had remained in dispute.

On Friday the court heard that prosecutors were allowing the offences in relation to the BB gun and the importation of the ammunition to remain on the file as they accepted his guilty plea for the illegal possession of 240 bullets on an undisclosed basis.

While the law requires a statutory minimum sentence of seven years on a guilty plea, ten after trial, for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, it is understood that Meadors is arguing exceptional circumstances.

However, even if the Florida resident receives a custodial sentence, it is very unlikely that he will return to serve it. Government is in the process of formally seizing the $28,000 cash bond and sureties that Meadors had submitted as well as the house that he was building on Songbird Drive, Cayman Brac.

The case was adjourned Friday until 1 March.