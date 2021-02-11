McLean: Election will be referendum on decency

CNS): Decency and accountability will be the heart of the opposition’s campaign platform, according to a statement released, Thursday, welcoming the early election. Arden McLean, the official opposition leader said both had been in short supply during the current administration. The member for East End said Premier Alden McLaughlin’s move to call an early election, Wednesday was an acknowledgment that he has no control over his government which is unity in its lack of respect for the people.

