Max 8s ‘as safe as you can get’, says Whorms

(CNS): The president of Cayman Airways, Fabian Whorms, has issued a video message to persuade what may be reluctant customers that the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which will be returning to service within the next week, are “as safe as you can get”. The two CAL planes, which were grounded for almost two years following two fatal crashes involving that model, have now been cleared by all aviation authorities to return to the skies. Therefore, CAL will be retiring its aging 737-300s and turning to the Max 8s for its current limited service.

“We are working to reintroduce our aircraft back into service and we are doing it with the same care, caution and diligence that we exercised on March 10, 2019,” he said, referring to CAL’s decision to be the first airline to voluntarily ground the plane in the wake of the second crash.

“We’re leaving nothing to chance. Airlines, typically, have been focused on pilot training. In that respect I can tell you we went over and above, from day one, before we even introduced the aircraft to service in the first instance,” Whorms said in the video. “What was unusual for Cayman Airways is that we trained all our pilots with the full simulator training, as if they had never flown this aircraft before. What typically happened in the industry is that pilots would receive differences training, by way of a computer-based application. Generally speaking, it was done on an iPad.”

CAL has already conducted a number of test flights and the planes will be taking Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries to Cayman Brac later this week before the plane are formally reintroduced to service.

CAL is currently operating few flights as a result of the limited border opening due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

But the Max 8s will take over all of CAL’s weekly services to Miami and Jamaica as well as the service to La Ceiba, as Whorms has stated that the two new aircraft will be more than enough to cover the current very limited flight schedule.