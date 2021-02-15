Max 8s ‘as safe as you can get’, says Whorms
(CNS): The president of Cayman Airways, Fabian Whorms, has issued a video message to persuade what may be reluctant customers that the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which will be returning to service within the next week, are “as safe as you can get”. The two CAL planes, which were grounded for almost two years following two fatal crashes involving that model, have now been cleared by all aviation authorities to return to the skies. Therefore, CAL will be retiring its aging 737-300s and turning to the Max 8s for its current limited service.
“We are working to reintroduce our aircraft back into service and we are doing it with the same care, caution and diligence that we exercised on March 10, 2019,” he said, referring to CAL’s decision to be the first airline to voluntarily ground the plane in the wake of the second crash.
“We’re leaving nothing to chance. Airlines, typically, have been focused on pilot training. In that respect I can tell you we went over and above, from day one, before we even introduced the aircraft to service in the first instance,” Whorms said in the video. “What was unusual for Cayman Airways is that we trained all our pilots with the full simulator training, as if they had never flown this aircraft before. What typically happened in the industry is that pilots would receive differences training, by way of a computer-based application. Generally speaking, it was done on an iPad.”
CAL has already conducted a number of test flights and the planes will be taking Cabinet ministers and other dignitaries to Cayman Brac later this week before the plane are formally reintroduced to service.
CAL is currently operating few flights as a result of the limited border opening due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Max 8s will take over all of CAL’s weekly services to Miami and Jamaica as well as the service to La Ceiba, as Whorms has stated that the two new aircraft will be more than enough to cover the current very limited flight schedule.
Aircraft with zero fatalities.
“Boeing 717, CRJ700/900/1000, Airbus A380, Boeing 787, Boeing 747-8, Airbus A350, Bombardier C Series, A340 and the Airbus A320 NEO series.”
https://www.tripsavvy.com/the-safest-aircraft-54428
No! We want our 737! How dare you suggest Airbus or Bombardier!
Use Airbus instead and train the pilots on the use of those aircraft. Boeing deliberately put profits before safety and cannot be trusted!
Joke of the day.
Not me, haven’t left in a year, going to sit right here and wait.
No. The record still stands for the highest kill ratio for a passenger plane.
You can keep saying how safe it is.
What we don’t want to see is a new crash happening.
The planes will be taking cabinet ministers and dignitaries to the Brac? Is that meant to be some kind of public reassurance, like vaccinating Alden, Dwayne and the Gov first, or is it just a jolly? And how much exactly will it cost?
Lots
We could post a more convincing video called “our corrupt airline wasted tens of millions in lease payments for planes nobody wants to fly in” and see if it gets more than his 400 views.
Lmao!!
🤣
Actually, Mr. Whorms, I believe there are some modern jet aircraft with engines mounted at the appropriate point beneath the wings and which do not have an apparent tendency to pitch up when at full power, at initial climb out. These aircraft do not require an MCAS system, and are not manufactured by a company that seems to have blamed dead pilots for defects in the aircrafts automated controls.