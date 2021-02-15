Mac planned counter-motion on MP violence
(CNS): The controversy surrounding Speaker McKeeva Bush shows no sign of abating, regardless of the premier’s move to bring the election forward by six weeks. On Friday morning Bush called in to a radio talk show and revealed that he had planned to file a counter-motion to the no confidence one filed by the opposition. Bush’s motion would have raised questions about other members, past and present, who have been accused, though not convicted, of violence against women.
The contingency ‘whataboutism’ motion, based on unfounded allegations, was designed to highlight what Bush claims is the hypocrisy surrounding his situation, given that other sitting members of Parliament over the years have been the subject of allegations that they had hit and mistreated wives and girlfriends.
Although Bush described two ‘hypothetical’ domestic violence situations, they are unfounded allegations that have been made in the past but did not result in any charges. Nor does the speaker directly suggest that the scenarios, if true, were committed by the opposition leader, who brought the motion, or the member for North Side, who seconded it.
The scenarios described are similar to unfounded allegations that have been made against a number of politicians over the years, past and present, government and opposition.
However, the only other member sitting in the House who has been charged with assault in relation to violence against a woman is Austin Harris. Despite pleading guilty to a violent attack on his then girlfriend, he was given a conditional discharge in 2015, two years before he was elected to office. But the speaker did not describe or refer to that specific case.
The speaker’s contingency motion was not written to make allegations about those on the government benches but to embarrass the opposition members. However, if Bush would have been able to bring such a motion to the floor, and as speaker he probably could have, it is obvious that he would have run the risk of embarrassing some on the government benches as well.
Bush read out the motion on For the Record, Radio Cayman morning show hosted by Orrett “OC” Connor. He had called in and engaged in a constitutional discussion about the early elections and whether or not the premier and the governor actually followed the proper process.
The speaker said that he had prepared the counter-motion in case a special meeting had been called where the opposition’s no confidence motion in him would have been debated.
Despite his conviction and the grounds of the plea agreement, Bush continued to deny culpability for assaulting Livia Kwong, the manager of the Coral Beach Bar, last February. He claimed on the show that he was “no woman beater”, undermining the claims of remorse found during his case.
The speaker has continued to undermine the basis of plea he made in the court, previously suggesting it was self-defence, and more recently, attributing a dispute over gratuities as the cause of the disagreement.
Listen to Bush call in to For the Record below:
Category: Politics
RELEASE THE VIDEOS MAC LET US BE THE JUDGE
Honestly: there is not one single decent person in WBW willing to run against this egomaniac? Are those constituents so corrupt or uneducated that someone has to be willing to brazenly buy their vote? A convict cannot be the only or best they have to represent them.
FOOL!
OMG. Mac’ s ego is the size of USA. What a despicable attempt of a man he is. Release the video and then everyone else can see the low life he really is. It is seriously shocking.
Why did Radio Cayman or Orrett “OC” Connor field that call and stream it live on air? Time’s up on giving this imbecile any more podium time to deny his own criminal conviction – on three counts!
OC is a delightful man who is constitutionally incapable of confrontation on air. That’s part of the old-tyme charm of his show. There was so much that Bush said that he should have challenged, but he chose not to.
The most important fact, of course, is that while Bush throws these accusations around in true junior high school style, he is the only one who has actually been convicted by a court.
Mind you, it’ll be interesting to see if those he’s accusing sue him in libel, which they should do if he’s falsely accusing them.
The problem is he is not falsely accusing a number of them!
Well there you go then. They did it first so I can do it and now everybody can do it too. This really is just a cultural misunderstanding. If the women don’t like it they can leave just like everyone else. Does that sound about right?
what do you tell a woman with two black eyes. Nothing. You already told her twice!
Ignorant. Low life.
Mac it looks like curtains for you and your driver and your buddie up northside not going to get elected yet again.
You go Keke tell it all : they should all remember when you live in a glass don’t throw stones. Cayman don’t make believe you don’t know or haven’t heard of these stories of the Domestic abuse among our politicians past and present. The only politician (present), I feel safe that is not guilty of this is A. Eden and he is a pick of the crop. Therefore, if McKeeva needs removal for his action then ALL other who was and still abusing their spouse, children and girlfriend should all hang their heads and also willing step down. TIME FOR ALL YOU HYPOCRITES TO MANUP alert us see the results….. I KNOW THE RESULT: ….. XXXX ……..gone, gone….gone. Remember the Truth this is Cayman and nothing remains a secret 🤫 …..we know who you are👁
I believe the core of your argument expired about the time you progressed from grade school to high school.
“WUL, he started it first!” That is a horrible excuse for anything.
You know what I hope? I hope for karma. I hope you, me and Bush all GET WHAT WE DESERVE.
He is the only one convicted of it so far, at least that I am aware of. If these allegations are indeed true and he has the proof why didn’t he report it to the proper authorities? Two wrongs don’t make a right. He will continue to do what he pleases and with people supporting him with his slackness he actually believes that he is not doing anything wrong.
Have international news sources reported on any of these allegations that MacBeater claimed on Friday? No! The only one that constantly shames us in the international arena is him. Cayman Islands, “the crown jewel of the Caribbean” they boast and we have this delinquent as Speaker of our Parliament. WBW, stop pushing this national disgrace on our country. Have some dignity!
Oh dear, delusions of importance.
Cayman is a tiny, insignificant, uninteresting dot in the Caribbean. Not even our neighbors care what we do. Why on earth should anyone report on our appalling, low-life politicians?
Listen mate, the only people who care what happens on this rock are people on this rock and people from this rock. The real world barely knows where this rock is.
I’ll have to side with Mac on this one. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
It still makes the goose wrong as hell, no matter how you spin it.
Mac is the biggest embarrassment to the Cayman Islands.
Your complete dicktatorship with media censorship, dump, poor education practices, lack of social safety net, and cement jungle are a close second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth
Firstly, those were allegations not criminal convictions. Secondly they were committed by elected members but not the speaker. Thirdly, even if true, how do those dreadful incidents make Mac any better?
I know the good people of West Bay are going to vote him back in but I still hope and pray that there is some decency in the voters and they actually vote for someone else.
If Mac had any shame he would have stepped away from the political scene in the 1990s, so we know he will try to hold office until his dying breath.
Someone has to run against him first…
If I could vote you could be sure this West Bay resident would not vote for him.
Governments should not fall prey to threats and ransom of any kind.
He’s a Blowhard, but let him have at it. Call his bluff. He would need proof or be subject to defamation charges.
Let’s see where this goes.
That’s like paying ransom…
They should take him up on his threats. Wouldn’t he need to be able to prove it or face defamation charges?
MAC – Put your pig trough money where your mouth is!
Not a woman beater. The fact she was a woman is purely incidental to my view that you should be allowed to physically assault staff over an argument on gratuities. Especially if they are gay. And you think they started it. Even if I can’t precisely remember. Anyway, the takeaway here is that I didn’t do anything wrong, and if I did so did others so that’s ok, and if you want to run that line I’ll start talking about all the other stuff I have on other MPs to deflect criticism from me, so you haters better watch out.
Pathetic!
Mr Bush needs to be charged with perjury.
By his own account, he was lying when he told the Court he didn’t remember the events at Coral beach.
Or perhaps the explanation is just that he’s a shameless, dishonest, ignorant, classless bully and thug who will say anything to preserve his place at the trough.
I hope (with little conviction) that the voters of West Bay finally see through this disgusting charlatan and relegate him to the obscurity he so richly deserves.
WE all use to steal our neighbour fruits back in the day. It was the one that got caught that got the flogging.
When I questioned by English Boss once why they always elevated and promoted the most corrupt and inept and incompetent persons in my office. He said Old chap for three reasons 1 They will never know or learn what’s going on 2 when it goes wrong we will always have someone to blame 3 They justify our presence and insistence that they cannot manage or control their own wealth or their business or themselves.
Bush is dilusional he needs mental assessment. Everyone in office with the exception of Ezzard is totally pathetic and make me ashamed to be Caymanian. Vote them out!!!!!!!!!!
I AM CAYMANIAN…we were great travelers and seafarers, we made rope that anchored ships, we built a global financial centre….now our drunk leaders publicly beat young women where they work or remain silent while it happens…i am caymanian
Agreed, back in the day they had the decency to beat women in private!
Sick @%#£
The political leadership in the Cayman Islands is a disgrace. It has reached the point were a standard question for all political candidates needs to be…. Have you ever beaten your partner?
We need to do better!
Stop the blackmail culture- you cannot hold our country ransom! Pathetic bunch of losers we have sitting! Good riddance!!!
Imagine the irony if Mac starts a “Me too” movement in Cayman.
It’s revolting that there are allowed to be any men that can think up and ready new abhorrent approximations to buttress their violent criminal convictions. It’s particularly alarming in that this isn’t just any man, but one with a catalog of allegations of similar abuses and mug shots over the years, and yet, absent are any of the justifiable moral outrage from clergy “leaders” and corporate bodies, who also seem to pride themselves on donating funds to places like the crisis center. At this point, why haven’t every social leadership group and professional organization in the Cayman Islands published a unanimous chorus of denouncement, on behalf of their membership?
I don’t normally do all caps but… VOTE THEM ALL OUT!!!!
Unfortunately in Cayman, it is always the woman’s fault! Abusive men are narcissists and cowards!