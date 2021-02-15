Mac planned counter-motion on MP violence

Speaker McKeeva Bush and Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): The controversy surrounding Speaker McKeeva Bush shows no sign of abating, regardless of the premier’s move to bring the election forward by six weeks. On Friday morning Bush called in to a radio talk show and revealed that he had planned to file a counter-motion to the no confidence one filed by the opposition. Bush’s motion would have raised questions about other members, past and present, who have been accused, though not convicted, of violence against women.

The contingency ‘whataboutism’ motion, based on unfounded allegations, was designed to highlight what Bush claims is the hypocrisy surrounding his situation, given that other sitting members of Parliament over the years have been the subject of allegations that they had hit and mistreated wives and girlfriends.

Although Bush described two ‘hypothetical’ domestic violence situations, they are unfounded allegations that have been made in the past but did not result in any charges. Nor does the speaker directly suggest that the scenarios, if true, were committed by the opposition leader, who brought the motion, or the member for North Side, who seconded it.

The scenarios described are similar to unfounded allegations that have been made against a number of politicians over the years, past and present, government and opposition.

However, the only other member sitting in the House who has been charged with assault in relation to violence against a woman is Austin Harris. Despite pleading guilty to a violent attack on his then girlfriend, he was given a conditional discharge in 2015, two years before he was elected to office. But the speaker did not describe or refer to that specific case.

The speaker’s contingency motion was not written to make allegations about those on the government benches but to embarrass the opposition members. However, if Bush would have been able to bring such a motion to the floor, and as speaker he probably could have, it is obvious that he would have run the risk of embarrassing some on the government benches as well.

Bush read out the motion on For the Record, Radio Cayman morning show hosted by Orrett “OC” Connor. He had called in and engaged in a constitutional discussion about the early elections and whether or not the premier and the governor actually followed the proper process.

The speaker said that he had prepared the counter-motion in case a special meeting had been called where the opposition’s no confidence motion in him would have been debated.

Despite his conviction and the grounds of the plea agreement, Bush continued to deny culpability for assaulting Livia Kwong, the manager of the Coral Beach Bar, last February. He claimed on the show that he was “no woman beater”, undermining the claims of remorse found during his case.

The speaker has continued to undermine the basis of plea he made in the court, previously suggesting it was self-defence, and more recently, attributing a dispute over gratuities as the cause of the disagreement.