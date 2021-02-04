Mac admits constituency ‘giveaways’

McKeeva Bush on New Years Eve 2020

(CNS): McKeeva Bush, the veteran MP for West Bay West who is under pressure to resign from his prestigious office as speaker after his conviction for a violent assault, has fuelled further scandal with a social media post admitting controversial ‘giveaways’ to constituents. From kids bicycles to turkeys, voters in West Bay were treated to numerous gifts this Christmas, but Bush said he was not ashamed of what he has given to voters.

See the full story and comment in the CNS Election Section