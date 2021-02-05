Loopholes closed on vaccine queue jumping

CMO Dr John Lee at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): Public Health officials have closed the loopholes that were allowing property owners and visitors aged 60 and over to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and all Caymanian residents will now take priority over even long-term visitors in the National Vaccination Plan. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee also said the health ministry doesn’t have the manpower to be able to release all the data to meet the public clamour for a detailed breakdown of testing and vaccinations.

Despite some concerns that long-term visitors over 60 were accessing the vaccine and others were also queue jumping, the programme continues apace. Speaking at the press briefing on Thursday, Dr John Lee said that 11,850 shots have been administered but almost one third of those are second doses. The number of those getting the first shot has dropped because healthcare professionals administering the jabs have focused this week on second shots. Almost 4,000 people have now had the full course of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Saturday Dr Lee said he expected a surge in new first time vaccinations when Stage 2 opens to all those aged over 16 who have existing health conditions that could make them more susceptible to becoming very ill if they contract COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Governor Martyn Roper said that another 15,000 doses of the vaccine are scheduled to arrive from the UK next week and he is currently in discussions regarding the next batch. Roper said that Cayman may get some of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is emerging as the most effective against all strains and may also be much better at curbing transmission.

Around 12% of the adult population of Cayman has now received at least one dose and 65% of the over 70s have had their first shot.

While no test results were revealed Thursday, Dr Lee pointed out that some of the positive cases emerging among travellers arriving with a negative test are weak positives.

He explained that because Cayman is COVID-free, we continue to assess test samples to a much greater degree than some other countries who are not seeking the small traces of the virus in the same way public health officials are here.

There are still some strong positive test results among those arriving, he said, but given that the virus can be picked up at anytime from the moment a person leaves a testing centre to their arrival here, as much as three days later, the positive cases will continue.