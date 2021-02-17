Lands Board takes up Uncle Bob Rd access case

Beach access blocked on Uncle Bob Road, West Bay

(CNS): The problem of beach and shoreline access is continuing unabated, but now that government has adjourned debate on its proposed legislation, a much needed legal resolution will now be kicked on to the next administration. However, as complaints about public access being blocked by developers and landowners mount, the Public Lands Commission is now investigating a blocked access to the shore on Uncle Bob Road in West Bay.

According to local residents, the unregistered access point has been used for decades and should therefore be protected under the law, but the landowner has blocked access to the sea with boulders and a gate. The developer sought planning permission last year for a residential subdivision in the area and stirred up significant controversy when he cleared the mangroves on the land without permission and before receiving approval for the project.

In light of public concern about the access to the sea being blocked, West Bay residents complained to the Lands Commission, which has taken up the case. Officials said they are seeking input from people to enable them to document the history of the easement.

To move this matter forward, the commission is asking for affidavits from those who have used this access the shoreline over the past 20 years without interruption. This will help to protect the access in future, but in the meantime the access point remains blocked, according to pictures taken on Monday by CNS readers.

CNS has attempted to contact John Burke, the owner in question, but without success. However, he recently spoke to the Cayman Compass, claiming he had blocked the access for security reasons. He said that he would be willing to allow access but people would need to ask his permission.

Beach access on Grand Cayman is becoming increasingly difficult due to shoreline development, and many people fear that without clear legal protection, waterfront and beach access will be lost altogether.

A group of women in West Bay have been fighting government for years to enforce the law that protects coastal easements, and their legal action is inching its way through the courts.

Meanwhile, another closed door legal case involving government, the Central Planning Authority, Dart and some objectors has also been winding its way secretly through the courts. Efforts to find out the details relating to this case have been thwarted with gag orders on all parties.

During his leadership of the last two administrations, Premier Alden McLaughlin and the planning ministers, first Kurt Tibbetts and now Joey Hew, have all claimed that they were committed to preserving historical rights of way to the shoreline. But the political rhetoric has not been backed by any action.

The latest proposed legislation was recently withdrawn but it it is not clear why government removed it from the business paper during what turned out to be the final meeting of Parliament. However, concerns were raised by the opposition and activists that it was likely to be even less effective at preserving access than the existing limited protections.

Meanwhile, concerned residents continue to put pressure on the Public Lands Commission to deal with the perpetual challenges to coastal access and anyone with information to support public rights of way to this current case in Uncle Bob Road, as well as any other access issue, is urged to contact the commission.