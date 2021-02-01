Jewels and cash seized from suspect car thief

(CNS): Police are appealing to owners of vehicles that were broken into and items stolen Friday night/Saturday morning to come forward. A 44-year-old man from George Town was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of breaking into a vehicle and was found to be in possession of a sum of foreign currency and jewellery. He has since been charged was expected in court on Monday, 1 February.

Police did not give any indication where the thefts may have taken place. However, they are now appealing for anyone who may have had items stolen from their vehicles overnight between 29 and 30 January to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.