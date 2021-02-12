Inmate claims he was bitten by suspended officer

HMP Northward

(CNS): A prison officer has been suspended and an internal inquiry is underway at HMP Northward following claims by an inmate that he was bitten by the officer. Prison Director Steve Barrett confirmed that a report had been made to the RCIPS regarding an allegation by a prisoner and he had initiated an internal staff investigation. Barret said he was unable to add any further comment given the live inquiry.

The 24 year-old prisoner, who is serving a ten-year sentence, claims that he was assaulted by the officer, who bit him during a scuffle while he was being escorted from the prison gym.