Illegal security working nightspot doors
(CNS): Some nightclubs and bars are using unlicensed security guards and service companies, the police found when they conducted checks at certain establishments. The RCIPS said that several businesses are breaching the Private Security Services Act by employing illegal personnel, and issued a reminder that all security business and officers need specific licences to operate, which are issued by the police commissioner.
“Those operating without the necessary approvals have committed a criminal offence,” the police said in a recent release urging companies to get compliant.
The police also pointed out that it is against the law to have unlicensed security officers operating in any capacity, and those bars and clubs found employing unlicensed guards are also in breach of the law and subject to prosecution.
“Going forward, RCIPS will be conducting regular inspection checks across the Cayman Islands to ensure full compliance with the provisions of the Private Security Services Act,” police management said.
They pointed out that security technicians and guards must carry their security licences when on duty and produce it for inspection at the request of a police officer and it is offence not to be able to produce it.
The Commissioner of Police is the authorised statutory authority that issues security licences, which have to be renewed no less than thirty days before they expire. Businesses, security companies and security officers wishing to apply for a security licence or to renew an expired licence are encouraged to visit the RCIPS website to fill out and submit the recommended application forms.
The application forms also provide instructions on how to go about submission, the associated fees and methods for payment.
Category: Business, Local News
Honestly is this really what the RCIP does with their time!!!
They spend more time at bars and restaurants ‘checking’ than doin any other visible activity …. like can’t you guys do a real job!!
Why don’t they crack down on Numbers and illegal liquor sales after hours. KMT
People are doing what ever they can to make a dollar when most company’s cant even pay their workers any more… and ‘checking’ security is essential to our public safety … give me a break!!
Those companies found breaching the law should be disqualified from being able to receive a security license. Otherwise it just looks like a tax on the industry.