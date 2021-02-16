HRC blames lack of code for leadership troubles

(CNS) The Human Rights Commission is urging voters to “stand firm” in holding elected representatives accountable, as it called once again for a code of conduct for members of Parliament. With both the Commission for Standards in Public Life (CSPL) and the HRC essentially powerless to actually hold politicians and leaders accountable, the two bodies have blamed the absence of the code for the early elections and the continued bad behaviour of politicians.

The HRC issued a statement on Tuesday, following the dissolution of Parliament by the governor on Sunday to pave the way for this early election on 14 April, which is essentially a political maneuver by the premier. The commission said the behaviour and criminal conviction of House Speaker McKeeva Bush was the “accelerant for an early election”.

The HRC noted that this is not the first time the behaviour of MPs has been questioned and stirred up significant public controversy. The commisssion conducted investigations into complaints about “threatening and discriminatory rhetoric” during debates in the House on same-sex partnerships and marriage equality, the afterwards wrote to MPs, asking them to draft and implement a Parliamentary Code of Conduct.

But according to the CSPL, that code is still in draft form, as it has been for some time.

HRC Chair Dale Crowley said the Cayman Islands was making “great strides toward good governance” with institutions, but there is growing public concern around the leadership and decisions. “The failure of our… elected representatives to enact a Parliamentary Code of Conduct is an area that sadly we are behind compared to other Caribbean and Commonwealth nations,” Crowley said, adding that the HRC would continue to advocate for this to be introduced.

In partnership with the CSPL, the HRC urged new candidates, voters and the wider public to continue to also press for this code of conduct. CSPL Chair Rosie Whittaker-Myles said that commission fully endorses the HRC’s recommendations.

“The CSPL has provided feedback on a draft Ministerial Code of Conduct and has been, for several years, following up with the Cabinet Office on the finalisation of that Code which, unfortunately, remains in draft form,” she said.

Last year the HRC released its research in chart form detailing Parliamentary Codes of Conduct and related documents for the Caribbean Territories and Non-regional Commonwealth Jurisdictions.