HRC blames lack of code for leadership troubles
(CNS) The Human Rights Commission is urging voters to “stand firm” in holding elected representatives accountable, as it called once again for a code of conduct for members of Parliament. With both the Commission for Standards in Public Life (CSPL) and the HRC essentially powerless to actually hold politicians and leaders accountable, the two bodies have blamed the absence of the code for the early elections and the continued bad behaviour of politicians.
The HRC issued a statement on Tuesday, following the dissolution of Parliament by the governor on Sunday to pave the way for this early election on 14 April, which is essentially a political maneuver by the premier. The commission said the behaviour and criminal conviction of House Speaker McKeeva Bush was the “accelerant for an early election”.
The HRC noted that this is not the first time the behaviour of MPs has been questioned and stirred up significant public controversy. The commisssion conducted investigations into complaints about “threatening and discriminatory rhetoric” during debates in the House on same-sex partnerships and marriage equality, the afterwards wrote to MPs, asking them to draft and implement a Parliamentary Code of Conduct.
But according to the CSPL, that code is still in draft form, as it has been for some time.
HRC Chair Dale Crowley said the Cayman Islands was making “great strides toward good governance” with institutions, but there is growing public concern around the leadership and decisions. “The failure of our… elected representatives to enact a Parliamentary Code of Conduct is an area that sadly we are behind compared to other Caribbean and Commonwealth nations,” Crowley said, adding that the HRC would continue to advocate for this to be introduced.
In partnership with the CSPL, the HRC urged new candidates, voters and the wider public to continue to also press for this code of conduct. CSPL Chair Rosie Whittaker-Myles said that commission fully endorses the HRC’s recommendations.
“The CSPL has provided feedback on a draft Ministerial Code of Conduct and has been, for several years, following up with the Cabinet Office on the finalisation of that Code which, unfortunately, remains in draft form,” she said.
Last year the HRC released its research in chart form detailing Parliamentary Codes of Conduct and related documents for the Caribbean Territories and Non-regional Commonwealth Jurisdictions.
See the HRC research and the full press release in the CNS Library.
Vote all these failures out. They condoned his actions and accepted the Speaker keep his post despite a criminal conviction. Now we the voters must hold them ALL accountable on 14 April 2021
There is no reason for the Parliament to be without a Code of Conduct when back in the I990’S Gilbert McLean and I introduced the Report “Standards in Public Life” by Lord Nolan. Had the powers that were been interested in proper ethical behaviour , members would not be in the predicament in which they find themselves in today.
Instead they flaunted their arrogance labelled us “defunct school teachers “. Now the ‘chickens have come to roost’ and I am waiting patiently to exercise my democratic right.
Do i understand that the HRC is asking us to remove Government because of the lack of a code of conduct and to vote for the opposition? Oh the irony! Surely there is something unethical about this! There is a fine line and I have a strong feeling the HRC just crossed it. Electorates are adults and if they choose to not vote for McKeeva fine, a new Government can also choose to not include McKeeva in their number as speaker or otherwise. But HOW is it appropriate for the HRC to go public to call for (in essence) the removal of a Government for not presenting a code. Whatever your views as a constitutional commission you CANNOT call for the removal of the Government by the electorate. And sadly the CSPL have been embarrassingly joined in this unethical behavior.