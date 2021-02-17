Gov’t scrambles to form NCC

Hotel Indigo site

(CNS): After dragging its heels on appointing the private sector members of the National Conservation Council, public pressure appears to have led government to a last minute scramble. An application by Dart for a ten-storey hotel went before the Central Planning Authority on Tuesday with no input from the Department of Environment because there was no NCC to clear the screening opinion on the project. But government is now believed to be trying to appoint a council.

It is not clear why the NCC membership was allowed to lapse, given the important role it has in planning applications, which are heard every two weeks. CNS raised the issue this week after noting that the CPA agenda indicated that the planning application for this major project would be considered without input from government’s conservation experts.

While the proposed site of the Hotel Indigo is already man-modified and it is very unlikely that the DoE would have recommended an environmental impact assessment before the project moves forward, it would most certainly have had some comments.

Issues that the department would likely want to be considered include the impact of the project on Seven Mile Beach, turtle-friendly lighting, landscaping issues and how this project fits in with the more controversial proposal for a planned area development (PAD) that Dart recently submitted.

The decision to put the hotel application on the agenda goes against the requirement under the National Conservation Law that the DoE is consulted on all development projects. The question of wider public consultation also arises because the hotel falls within this proposed PAD footprint, which should be subject to public consultation before any individual development within it is actually approved.

After hearing the Dart application, CPA Chair Al Thompson said that the authority had decided to hear it without comments relating to the environment because it was unfair to the applicant to hold up the process just because government had not done its job.

However, Thompson said members would discuss holding back on their decision until the next meeting on 3 March to give the NCC an opportunity to clear any submissions from the DoE. If the CPA supports his proposal to defer for two weeks and government expedites the appointments, the DoE’s comments can still be considered.

During the hearing on the proposed hotel, the main concern for the CPA was the need for more parking spaces. While the applicant said it wanted to “avoid a blanket of unnecessary asphalt” to accommodate the occasional major event, the authority was urging Dart to increase the 238 parking spaces on the current plan to 300 in case it ever hosted a regional conference, since the plans include a large ballroom at what the application described as a boutique hotel.

This latest hotel project in the ever-growing Dart tourism accommodation empire is aimed at filling what the developer’s representative said was a gap in the market for cheaper accommodation in the Seven Mile Beach area.

The CPA questioned the developer about the pressure that guests at yet another hotel in the area would put on Seven Mile Public Beach. Thompson said he did not want to see the hotel guests using that beach as it should be retained for public use.

But Dart officials said they plan to direct guests towards the beachfront it now owns in the area of the former Calico Beach Bar. They said the landscaping would be designed in such a way that guests are steered north towards that beach where the hotel facilities would be provided rather than towards the south and the public park and beach area. They spoke of “dense vegetation” that would screen off the proposed hotel from that public area.