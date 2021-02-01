Gov’t could dodge no confidence vote

Speaker McKeeva Bush and Premier Alden McLaughlin

(CNS): There is no guarantee that government will hold a meeting between now and the dissolution of parliament in March, ahead of the 2021 election, to discuss the ‘Bush question’. Even if there is a sitting, the coalition could still dodge dealing with the no confidence vote in Speaker McKeeva Bush filed by Opposition Leader Arden McLean.

As pressure mounts for Bush to resign or be removed, Premier Alden McLaughlin continues to sidestep the issue, putting his hold on government above condemning Bush’s violent behaviour. Many are expecting a day of reckoning in Parliament, with the motion forcing all MPs to break their silence, but the people could very well be disappointed.

CNS contacted the premier on Friday to ask if he has a meeting planned when the motion can be debated, and we are still awaiting a response. We also contacted every sitting MP to ask if they would support a special meeting of the Parliament to deal with it, and with the exception of the Ezzard Miller MP, who is supporting the opposition leader’s motion, no one has responded.

We also asked how they would be voting if a debate was held, but no one has answered that issue either.

Miller, who from the moment Bush was arrested has called for the speaker to be removed from the chair, told CNS that he will be fighting hard for a meeting and for the motion to be placed on the agenda. But he accepted that there would be no official consequences if government fails to do either, leaving only the ballot box as the ultimate sanction.

“I believe government is obligated to hold a meeting as section 83 of the Constitution requires at least one meeting of every government in the calendar year,” he said.

He also noted that the speaker is also required to convene a meeting if seven members request one. This means that if all members of the opposition benches, including Kenneth Bryan, who thwarted attempts following Bush’s arrest last time, request the meeting, Bush will be forced to convene a sitting in which his position will be on the agenda.

It appears, however, that government had planned a session of Parliament before the end of this administration since at least one draft bill has been circulated to members.

“If these bills are not dealt with before Parliament is prorogued, they will fall away,” Miller told CNS. “As a result, I believe government was planning a meeting. But as government business takes priority every day of the week except Thursdays, the premier could still dodge dealing with this motion by holding a meeting avoiding that day. I will, however, do everything I can from a procedural position to demand this motion reaches the floor.”

But McLaughlin continues to make excuses regarding Bush’s refusal to resign as speaker and his own failure to act. Throughout the scandal, which began with Bush’s arrest in February last year and ended with his conviction for assault and sentencing just before Christmas, the premier has largely failed to condemn Bush’s behaviour or impose any consequences, and he has shirked any responsibility for allowing him to remain in the prestigious position.

Attendees at the annual general meeting of the Chamber of Commerce on Friday, where McLaughlin was a guest speaker, told CNS that the premier once again pointed to the need to hold his government together, despite the “very regrettable” situation regarding Bush.

Several people at the meeting said that McLaughlin described the job of a leader has having to exercise judgement, and given the situation regarding the pandemic, he had made the decision that it was not the right time to bring down the government.

But Bush was arrested before lockdown and had go to the UK to discuss the issue with McLaughlin. He had then taken a leave of absence, which was never fully explained. Soon afterwards, however, it became apparent that while he was not sitting in the speaker’s chair, he was still pulling the parliamentary strings behind the scenes.

When he reappeared officially in the summer, the government did nothing as the premier referred to the issue as sub judice, even though the case was a Summary and a not Grand Court matter.

Then, when Bush admitted his guilt and shortly afterwards was convicted and sentenced to a suspended prison term, the premier told CNS that it was still not in the public interest to deal with it because it could bring the government down. However, Miller pointed out then and continues to state that this was misleading and there was never a real threat that government would fall as a result of asking Bush to resign.

At the Chamber AGM, McLaughlin claimed that it would be to his advantage to hold early elections because other people are not as prepared, but that it would be the wrong thing to do.

However, the question over how prepared the PPM is raises numerous questions as it has not held a general congress, in which its party machinery is supposed to confirm its platform for the election. So either the line-up has already been decided outside of the party’s stated constitution or it is not yet fully prepared.

McLaughlin has described McLean and Miller’s motion as a “publicity stunt”, despite the wide public support for it, and told the Chamber audience that the country will have its say in May. While the premier accepted that he and his government would continue “to take heat” over its failure to do anything, voters are going to have the opportunity to make their views known, not just about Bush but the government’s performance overall.

After gaining more than 70% of the vote at the last election and holding a solid safe seat, it is very unlikely that Bush will lose his WBW seat, even in a head to head race. But McLaughlin and his PPM team face tougher battles in their constituencies and their silence may prove their undoing rather than Bush’s.

Nevertheless, McLaughlin appeared confident, according to Chamber members, who told CNS that the audience was stunned by his position.

Having held his nerve on the strict early lockdown and the tight quarantine regime that followed, the premier appears to be confident that the success the coalition has had in keeping COVID-19 out of the community will pay dividends.

If the vaccine programme continues on pace and government is able to open the borders just as the official election campaign begins, the return of tourism will likely overshadow the Bush question and return the PPM to government with Roy McTaggart, the current heir apparent, at the helm.