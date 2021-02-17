Flow blames CUC for loss of service in BT

CUC staff at work (file photo)

(CNS): Around 40 Flow customers in Bodden Town lost service after CUC’s IT company, DataLink, made cuts to Flow’s fiber and copper network at the weekend. According to a release from Flow, CUC and its subsidiary company cut the links due to safety concerns about the network but chose to remove the communications cables instead of addressing those concerns. The utilities regulator, OfReg, said it “summoned” CUC/DataLink to a meeting on Monday to sort out the situation.

Flow stated in a release that it was in the process of modernising Bodden Town’s copper plant network to a high-speed fiber network to bring its customers faster broadband. And so in July last year the company asked CUC for the “necessary permits for the placement of its fiber on CUC’s poles”. However, it appears that CUC was very slow in responding and so Flow began its upgrades anyway.

“As a result of the delays from CUC, and the increasing demands from customers for greater broadband speeds, accelerated due to COVID-19, Flow decided to proceed with its fiber roll out to address ongoing service concerns from the communities in the area,” the company said in its release.

“Both CUC and DataLink raised issues concerning the safety of the state of their current network. Unfortunately, rather than address those concerns, DataLink took the action to remove Flow’s fiber cables from the poles in 14 sites which resulted in the service disruptions to customers” Flow said.

It appears as it Flow complained to OfReg and the regulator “summoned” CUC and DataLink to a meeting on Monday, 15 February.

OfReg stated, “The meeting resulted in the parties agreeing to immediately begin taking the necessary steps to address the outstanding safety issues and to take proper and timely actions to restore cables and connections to allow services to affected customers, to be restored.”

OfReg CEO Malike Cummings said that the regulator had “an obligation to protect the interest of consumers and is gravely concerned by the negative impact on consumers who experienced loss of services, due to no fault of their own”.

The regulator issued a reminder to “licencees in all sectors of their obligations to consumers, to other licensees and the Cayman Islands as whole, and expects every effort and option is exhausted to resolve problems expeditiously in accordance with the laws and established standards”.

Flow said they were “working closely with CUC to safely repair and reconnect our affected customers as well as working toward a timely resolution of this issue in order for us to bring our high speed fiber network to the rest of the Cayman Islands”.

But the issue is a broad problem that OfReg has been wrestling with since its inception. CUC’s company, DataLink, which owns all of the poles, has been unable to come to any permanent satisfactory commercial agreement with the telecommunications companies that use them and who accuse the company of massively overcharging.

Past efforts by OfReg to enforce regulations surrounding DataLink and its dispute with the telecom companies has not ended well. Last year the former ICT director of OfReg, Alee Fa’amoe, told the PAC that DataLink took the regulator to court after it tried to make the company meet its regulatory obligations, and won.

“They spent three times more on lawyers than us and we lost,” Fa’amoe said.