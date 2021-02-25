Five-year plan lands Caymanian key PSB job

Ledra Lawrence

(CNS): After starting a career succession plan at the Public Service Pensions Board (PSPB) some five years ago, Ledra Lawrence has landed one of the top positions with the authority. The young Caymanian has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer at the PSPB, where she has been working since 2008 in various roles. She will now be directly accountable for key board decisions on government’s successful pension scheme.

According to a press release, she will provide strategic direction in the overall development and delivery of all aspects of the authority’s finance, human resources, operations, information technology and project management functions supported by the chief human resources officer, the chief financial officer and the chief information and project management officer.

Chief Executive Officer Jewel Evans-Lindsey noted that Lawrence had worked in every department at the authority. “As the risk landscape continues to expand, it is precisely because of Ms Lawrence’s broad knowledge and acquired range of skillsets that her new role will also encompass oversight for the Authority’s risk management function as chief risk officer, an advisory role to the CEO,” Evans-Lindsey said.

“She is a talented employee who exemplifies the Authority’s core values and is committed to her own education and development and as such she has attained the requisite certifications and qualifications for her new role and was recently awarded an MBA from Walden University.”

Lawrence said she was excited to accept the promotion. “The PSPB’s mission is to be recognized as best in class for investments and member services to our membership which is made up of the hardworking and dedicated civil and public servants of the Cayman Islands,” she said.