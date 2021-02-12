Five travellers test positive for coronavirus

Cayman Islands health worker conducts COVID-19 test at the airport

(CNS): There are now 36 active cases of coronavirus among the 904 people in isolation after another five travellers, who presumably arrived on the British Airways flight, tested positive for COVID-19 from a batch of 393 test results. Four of those with the virus have symptoms but none have required hospitalisation.

With concerns mounting around the world about the various mutations and the more contagious strains that are emerging, the need to keep an ever-tighter cordon around those in government quarantine and isolation has increased. As a result Travel Cayman has introduced a hotline which the public can call to report suspected quarantine breaches.

The Breach Tips Hotline is 943-7233 (943 SAFE), which will be monitored 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by the Travel Cayman team.

All calls are confidential and the identity of anyone reporting breach information will be not be shared publicly or with the person(s) being reported. Once the call is received, a Travel Cayman representative in conjunction with the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) will investigate the allegation.

“The success of the quarantine at residence programme is based on a multi-layered protection approach, which incorporates a number of different strategies such as the use of monitoring technology, PCR testing, personal responsibility and penalties,” said Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, the director of Travel Cayman. “The addition of the hotline will add another layer of protection to further strengthen our protocols to safeguard the community against COVID-19.”

Officials said anyone found in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and will be liable on conviction to a fine of up to CI$10,000 and imprisonment for up to two years.