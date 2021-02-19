Fired NRA boss gets seat on NCC

Paul Parchment

(CNS): Cabinet has now gazetted the new National Conservation Council after the situation came to a head this week when there was no NCC in place to submit comment on a major Dart hotel project before the Central Planning Authority. McFarlane Connolly has been reappointed as chairman and new members include Paul Parchment, who was fired as managing director of the National Roads Authority in 2018 over allegations of misuse of NRA equipment but who now works for Dart.

In addition to Parchment, who has been appointed to represent the environmental and conservation interests of West Bay despite having a long career dealing with asphalt, new members for the districts include, tourism businessman Harri Lalli for George Town, Pierre Foster for Bodden Town, Edward Chisholm for North Side and Captain Harrison Bothwell for the Sister Islands.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Parchment is now a managing director in Dart’s civil engineering department.

The NCC voting membership, made up of political appointments made by Cabinet, had been allowed to lapse, even though the NCC, among its many roles, is required to submit information based on the Department of Environment’s work and advice on applications heard by the CPA, which sits every two weeks.

There was a significant public backlash after CNS broke the news that the CPA was going to hear an application from Dart for a ten-storey hotel near the Seven Mile Public Beach without input from the NCC. Government then scrambled to formalise the appointments it had reportedly been considering for several weeks.

The appointments were gazetted on Thursday, which means that the DoE’s screening opinion of the Dart project can now be submitted, and depending on the position taken by the CPA, there is now an opportunity for the conservation issues to be addressed.