Fired NRA boss gets seat on NCC

| 19/02/2021 | 38 Comments
Cayman News Service
Paul Parchment

(CNS): Cabinet has now gazetted the new National Conservation Council after the situation came to a head this week when there was no NCC in place to submit comment on a major Dart hotel project before the Central Planning Authority. McFarlane Connolly has been reappointed as chairman and new members include Paul Parchment, who was fired as managing director of the National Roads Authority in 2018 over allegations of misuse of NRA equipment but who now works for Dart.

In addition to Parchment, who has been appointed to represent the environmental and conservation interests of West Bay despite having a long career dealing with asphalt, new members for the districts include, tourism businessman Harri Lalli for George Town, Pierre Foster for Bodden Town, Edward Chisholm for North Side and Captain Harrison Bothwell for the Sister Islands.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Parchment is now a managing director in Dart’s civil engineering department.

The NCC voting membership, made up of political appointments made by Cabinet, had been allowed to lapse, even though the NCC, among its many roles, is required to submit information based on the Department of Environment’s work and advice on applications heard by the CPA, which sits every two weeks.

There was a significant public backlash after CNS broke the news that the CPA was going to hear an application from Dart for a ten-storey hotel near the Seven Mile Public Beach without input from the NCC. Government then scrambled to formalise the appointments it had reportedly been considering for several weeks.

The appointments were gazetted on Thursday, which means that the DoE’s screening opinion of the Dart project can now be submitted, and depending on the position taken by the CPA, there is now an opportunity for the conservation issues to be addressed.

See the new details in CNS Library.

Comments (38)

  1. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 5:40 pm

    Glad to see thay Paul is still willing to serve his country! Big up Paul! May God continue to richly bless you!

  2. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 5:00 pm

    Pahahahahahaha!! Dah wah ya get Cayman!! LMFAO

  3. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 4:14 pm

    If he is not Lodge, I will eat my pig’s excrement.
    Prove me wrong.

  4. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 3:48 pm

    the civil service circus is never ending!

  5. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 3:37 pm

    Stay tuned. More to come.

  6. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 3:15 pm

    With Dart being such a powerful, influential and prolific developer in these islands, it seems outrageous, if not substantial negligence, to appoint someone who works for Dart in a managerial role, to be influential in this body.

    Will there be some mechanism by which he must recuse himself from opining on any Dart related applications, or better still be automatically excluded from participation and have no voting power on such occasions? If not then surely this represents a massive conflict of interest and would make an absolute mockery of the entire role of this body.

    How is it possible that this conflict is not obvious to the powers that be?

    • SSM345 says:
      19/02/2021 at 4:36 pm

      Its nothing but corruption; in black and white for the 42elewenteenth time for everyone and all to see.

      It’s time we start informing the international news and authorities; we have those avenues at our finger tips and its like they are daring us to do it.

      They seem to bow down from international pressure and that’s it; cause their citizens are f**king idiots according to Govt and 3rd party bedfellows; all of us.

      Informing the world will bring the IRS, OECD, FCC and the list goes on into the fold and slow this sh*t show down to a grinding halt.

      I am f**king sick of it.

      Johnny Doak.

  7. Red Bay voter says:
    19/02/2021 at 3:11 pm

    I have been seriously weighing whether to vote for Mr. Alden or Mr. Sammy. This has clinched my vote for Mr. Sammy. It’s not even close now.

  8. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 3:11 pm

    Indeed, and on a whole new level. Yet another day in Absurdistan.

  9. anon says:
    19/02/2021 at 2:49 pm

    Looks like Parchment is tarred with the same feathers as the PPM.

    Reply
    19/02/2021 at 2:38 pm

    Can’t make this shit up

  11. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 2:37 pm

    Paul Parchment, who was inaccessible and aloof at NRA and Harry Lalli, entrepreneur extraordinaire – numerous failed businesses back to back and business partner of a certain convicted Speaker of Parliament???!! What a joke this is!!

    Sorry, I stand corrected, sadly it’s no joke at all. Conservation will now be just be a conversation topic around that table but no action!!

    McFarlane, please resign as Chairman now, or risk damaging your good name!!

    Reply
    19/02/2021 at 2:31 pm

    DRAIN THE WHOLE SWAMP!!!

    Reply
    19/02/2021 at 2:18 pm

    This govt keeps f$#$@!&up everything from CBC Cluster Fu%$ to NCC Mafia Fiasco I am now Nominating and supporting Mr Elvis Mckeever OGW Officer of Ganja Wizardry for Chairman of the National Drug Council No Weed No Vote Cayman!

    Reply
    19/02/2021 at 2:16 pm

    😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

    Reply
    19/02/2021 at 2:11 pm

    Well he is representing the interest of west bay and appointed by a west bay representative who has business ties with Dart. Care to guess who that might be. Cayman is one of the most corrupt places on earth. It will eventually come to light.

  16. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 1:59 pm

    Is this a prelude to putting Elvis McKeeva on the National Drugs Council?

    Reply
      19/02/2021 at 2:46 pm

      1.59pm He won’t have time he’s slated to be Chairman of the Boxing Assoc.

    • Anonymous says:
      19/02/2021 at 2:50 pm

      Which is better, being hooked on weed and benefiting from its healing properties or being hooked on painkillers, psychotropics, antipsychotics and other big pharma jelly beans?

      • Anonymous says:
        19/02/2021 at 3:54 pm

        I have nothing against Elvis, and I do find him to be a likeable person. I’m just saying if you have a policy of discouraging kids from doing drugs, then a proponent of drugs is not the person to be in charge of that.

      • Anonymous says:
        19/02/2021 at 6:03 pm

        Being hooked on money, so addicted that you will sell your soul, your environment and your children’s future for the $!

        Reply
    19/02/2021 at 1:55 pm

    What a mess

  18. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 1:47 pm

    Um, he works for Dart and his first task is to scrutinize a report about a Dart project? It’s going to be an easy job for him since he is going to be constantly conflicted out of doing anything. I guess he will do his damage when considering proposals from competing developers other than Dart.

    Reply
      19/02/2021 at 2:16 pm

      Who says he will recuse himself, his employer’s influence will remain even if his seat at the table is vacant.
      This is the most shameless and blatant display of arrogant disregard for ethics transparency and integrity.

    • Anonymous says:
      19/02/2021 at 3:03 pm

      1:47pm. As long as you will kiss Axx you will be placed where you can cause more problems. The insignia of the Unity government. Pray for a change on f4th May, 2020.
      Dishonesty, is the favorite choice.

      Reply
      19/02/2021 at 3:08 pm

      1:47pm. As long as you will kiss Axx you will be placed where you can cause more problems. The insignia of the Unity government. Pray for a change on 14th May.

  19. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 1:45 pm

    Tribe membership is the gift that keeps on giving…

  20. Anonymous says:
    19/02/2021 at 1:44 pm

    fired from one but fit to serve the best interests of the people?

    Reply
      19/02/2021 at 3:20 pm

      Especially when you ask why he was fired, and what it says about the organisation that hired him.

      Reply
    19/02/2021 at 1:38 pm

    Epic trolling by government here

