Farmers’ COVID support extended to June
(CNS): Farmers will be getting an extension to the support they have been receiving. The Ministry of Agriculture said those in the Farmers Assistance and Relief Measures (FARM) programme, which was launched in December, will be able to access vouchers to help buy seeds and fertilizer or animal feed until June.
Unlike other groups, like tourism workers and small business owners, who have received cash, farmers are being given vouchers that allow them to purchase only agricultural supplies directly from the Department of Agriculture.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to have negative effects to all sectors on a global scale,” said Agriculture Minister Juliana O’Connor Connolly. “Locally, the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic has contributed to produce loss and losses in revenue. This loss of produce would have significantly impacted full time farmers and part time farmers who have lost their primary source of income.”
Officials said in a press release announcing the extension that since its launch, over 500 farmers have benefitted from the programme, which is implemented by the DoA with funding and oversight provided by the ministry.
“Through continued investment in infrastructural and agricultural enhancement projects such as this, we will strengthen the resilience of the farming sector which ultimately benefits and improves the lives of all local residents,” O’Connor-Connolly said.
Earlier in January during an application drive hosted by the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands (MEYSAL) and DoA on Cayman Brac, the minister said she was happy to see that a significant number of local farmers had taken advantage of the opportunity to increase their capacity to yield greater quantities of high-quality produce and livestock.
To learn more about COVID 19 Farmers’ Assistance Programme or apply for the farmers’ assistance grant, contact MEYSAL Deputy Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome at 926-3146 or Senior Policy Advisor Demoy Nash at 927-0753.
Category: Agriculture, Business
Yes you are a farmer! See here for the backyard farmer application form: http://doa.gov.ky/portal/pls/portal/docs/1/12322601.PDF
Not sure what all benefits you can acquire as a result of this, but I know for sure your annual $25 membership gets you discounts from the DoA store.
I am not a farmer but I hope more people embrace this and I’m ok with some tax dollars contributing to backyard farms. The less reliance on external food supply the better, fresher locally grown produce means for a healthier population, which returns dividends in many ways.
Extended through the elections would be a more appropriate headline.
I have a couple bell, scotch and sweet pepper trees, a couple mangoes, cherry, ackie and pineapple.
Am I considered a farmer?
Does Alden get this stipend for his farm?
Over 500 farmers? I grow veggies in my backyard too, wish I had known about this…
Very peculiar (sarcasm) all “assistance” programs end in June!
I am honestly confused as to why farmers are said to be impacted by the pandemic. Can someone explain it – were tourists their primary source of revenue? Appreciate that there may well be a decline in restaurant consumption of produce, but there still seems to be plenty supply through the supermarkets which are operating normally. They certainly cant have been as badly hit as those in the tourism industry who will have lost the vast majority of their revenue.
One word – votes
Tell ya one thing about farming revenue, I make 1-2k every month on the side by growing the holy herb that these people don’t want to legalize
No weed for me? No wote for you.
Why? They should be selling more in the current circumstances, not less. More vote buying.