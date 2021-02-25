Farmers’ COVID support extended to June

Senior Policy Adviser for Agriculture, Demoy Nash assesses a livestock farm

(CNS): Farmers will be getting an extension to the support they have been receiving. The Ministry of Agriculture said those in the Farmers Assistance and Relief Measures (FARM) programme, which was launched in December, will be able to access vouchers to help buy seeds and fertilizer or animal feed until June.

Unlike other groups, like tourism workers and small business owners, who have received cash, farmers are being given vouchers that allow them to purchase only agricultural supplies directly from the Department of Agriculture.



“The COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to have negative effects to all sectors on a global scale,” said Agriculture Minister Juliana O’Connor Connolly. “Locally, the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic has contributed to produce loss and losses in revenue. This loss of produce would have significantly impacted full time farmers and part time farmers who have lost their primary source of income.”

Officials said in a press release announcing the extension that since its launch, over 500 farmers have benefitted from the programme, which is implemented by the DoA with funding and oversight provided by the ministry.

“Through continued investment in infrastructural and agricultural enhancement projects such as this, we will strengthen the resilience of the farming sector which ultimately benefits and improves the lives of all local residents,” O’Connor-Connolly said.

Earlier in January during an application drive hosted by the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands (MEYSAL) and DoA on Cayman Brac, the minister said she was happy to see that a significant number of local farmers had taken advantage of the opportunity to increase their capacity to yield greater quantities of high-quality produce and livestock.