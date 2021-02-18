Early election stalls bill for refugee rights

Freites family protests outside the GAB

(CNS): The Cayman Islands government was expected to bring amendments to immigration legislation to Parliament in the first quarter of this year that would fix the conflict between the law and the country’s Bill of Rights as well the UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees. But the decision by Premier Alden McLaughlin to force an early election means that this human rights problem will not be solved anytime soon.

The Human Rights Commission has issued a statement confirming the legal conflict that prevents refugees from enjoying the right to family life, raising concerns that with the dissolution of Parliament, it will now be many months before new lawmakers will be able to deal with the necessary changes. The HRC said that this must be a “top priority” for the incoming government to addresses.

The part of the Customs and Border Control Act, 2018 that deals with political asylum and refugees does not give any residency rights to someone married to a refugee unless they have separately applied for and been granted asylum in their own right.

As a result, a Cuban family has been protesting outside the Government Administration Building in George Town for over two weeks now, asking for the law to be changed. But despite reassurances from officials that their situation was being addressed, the law has not been changed and the Freites family remains in limbo. Javier Freites, who has been granted asylum, and his baby daughter, who was born here, both have residency rights but his wife, Erika, who is the baby’s mother, does not.

In its statement, the HRC said it has already determined that there is clear conflict between the immigration law and the Right to Private and Family Life. It further noted that asylum grantees are required to be treated equally to nationals, which means that spouses should be eligible for residency and employment rights.

The HRC said it had been speaking with the Ministry of Employment and Border Control about the problem with the law since 2019, requesting the matter be addressed through an appropriate amendment to the law. But despite indicating “on numerous occasions that a request for such an amendment was being made to Parliament”, the law has not yet been changed.

In December, the ministry told the HRC that Cabinet had authorised it to issue drafting instructions with a goal of submitting a bill to Parliament in the first quarter of this year.

“Given that Parliament has now been dissolved, it does not appear that this conflict will be addressed within the Ministry’s time-frame,” the commission stated. “It however remains a concern for the Commission and as such the Commission recommends the remedying of this matter remain a top priority for the Ministry such that the incoming Government addresses it as a matter of urgency following the general elections.”

It is not clear whether the ministry has completed the work needed to make the amendment but this situation is yet another indication that the government had planned another meeting of Parliament before the 2021 general election. But with McLaughlin’s political maneuver taking precedent, bringing the election date forward by six weeks to 14 April, this human rights issue will now have to wait until after a new administration is formed to find a place in its policy priorities.

Right now, Erica Freites is in Cayman as a visitor, and while she is allowed to seek a work permit, she remains at risk of deportation, which would separate her from her husband and child.