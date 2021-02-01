Driver in head-on smash arrested

RCIPS officers at traffic stops on Grand Cayman

(CNS): Police have arrested a 30-year-old man from George Town on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident following a major smash on the West Bay Road on Sunday, 24 January. Officer were looking for the driver of a white Chevy Equinox for a week after he fled from the hospital in an attempt to evade police. The driver had initially been pursued by police officers on patrol because the driver was travelling at high speed on the wrong side of the Easterly Tibbetts Highway.

The driver was pursued from near the Yacht Drive roundabout to the Safe Haven area, but at that point the police abandoned their chase because of the potential danger to other drivers and returned to West Bay. Shortly afterwards, the Equinox crashed into a white Chevy Silverado truck by the Margaritaville resort. The Equinox driver was taken to hospital but refused treatment and left the hospital before police arrived.

Meanwhile, police are now investigating yet another major crash. Police said that a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Shamrock Road on Saturday evening. At around 7pm officers responded to a report of a collision between a Ford Escape and a Kawasaki motorcycle near Whistling Way. The motorbike rider driver remains in hospital but the driver of the Ford was said to be unhurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic & Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.