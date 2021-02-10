Dr Lee in denial over court findings

CMO Dr John Lee

(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has claimed that he had acted in what he believed to be the best interests of the public, despite the findings of the judge in the Doctors Express case, Justice Robin McMillan, who said he acted improperly and knew it. “At all material times I acted in good faith in the public interest for the protection of Public Health,” Dr Lee said Tuesday.

The short statement was issued following the publication of the damning ruling in the case, which concluded that the raid on Doctors Express to seize their lawful medicinal cannabis products was illegal and those involved acted with improper motive, including Dr Lee.

In the release, the CMO pointed to evidence given by another witness who had said his cease notice to the clinic was a “necessary response to a potential serious risk to public health”. However, this contradicts Dr Lee’s own admissions that he knew there was no risk to anyone’s health posed by the products that Doctors Express had legally imported into the Cayman Islands.

The judge said there was no basis in fact or in law for Dr Lee to issue the stop notice, which in any event was never served on Doctors Express until the raid. Justice McMillan also said the CMO acted for an improper purpose and there was no reasonable basis to issue the notice, noting that correspondence between Dr Lee and other parties demonstrated quite clearly that he did not think there was one either.

Dr Lee, who has become a famous face in Cayman for his role in steering the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, was recently awarded an OBE. But it is apparent from the evidence in this long case, and as outlined by the judge, that Dr Lee’s role in this case raised significant questions of integrity.

The CMO is the first person to respond to the case and the shocking conclusions by the judge that the authorities effectively colluded and targeted a private medical clinic and unlawfully seized their legal medications in the middle of the afternoon when patients were being treated.

CNS contacted Deputy Governor Franz Manderson about the implications for those civil servants involved in the case who the judge said acted based on improper motives. In a brief preliminary response he told us that, given the length of the ruling, he was still in the process of going through it very carefully.

“Once I have completed that exercise, I will consider what steps, if any, should be taken in relation to any of the officers identified by the Court who were involved in the matter and fall within my remit,” he said. “As the Head of the Civil Service, I will look into any serious adverse views made by the Court against civil servants but at all times, I am bound to abide by the principles of lawful administration which include natural justice, reasonableness and fairness. I will therefore not be making any assumptions about any officer or officers and acting on same, simply based on the ruling.”

Manderson added, “Notwithstanding the Court’s views, I am confident that public trust in the civil service and its core values will not be undermined by the outcome of this case. That said, I believe in constantly examining the delivery of our services to our clients to see where we can improve. Lessons learned from this case will certainly form part of that exercise moving forward.”

He also revealed that was “also the possibility of an appeal”, despite the judge’s comments in the ruling about the government’s decision to pursue this case in the first place and whether it truly understood the seriousness of the case made by Doctors Express.

Justice McMillan had questioned the way that the Attorney General’s Chambers had handled this case in the first place and why, given all of the evidence, it had made it to the court. The judge questioned whether the government’s lawyers who were representing customs, the police and the CMO had ever come to terms with “the breadth of the case made against them”. He also found that the attorney general’s counsel made “highly implausible”, even “false and dangerous”, submissions.