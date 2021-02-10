Dr Lee in denial over court findings
(CNS): Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee has claimed that he had acted in what he believed to be the best interests of the public, despite the findings of the judge in the Doctors Express case, Justice Robin McMillan, who said he acted improperly and knew it. “At all material times I acted in good faith in the public interest for the protection of Public Health,” Dr Lee said Tuesday.
The short statement was issued following the publication of the damning ruling in the case, which concluded that the raid on Doctors Express to seize their lawful medicinal cannabis products was illegal and those involved acted with improper motive, including Dr Lee.
In the release, the CMO pointed to evidence given by another witness who had said his cease notice to the clinic was a “necessary response to a potential serious risk to public health”. However, this contradicts Dr Lee’s own admissions that he knew there was no risk to anyone’s health posed by the products that Doctors Express had legally imported into the Cayman Islands.
The judge said there was no basis in fact or in law for Dr Lee to issue the stop notice, which in any event was never served on Doctors Express until the raid. Justice McMillan also said the CMO acted for an improper purpose and there was no reasonable basis to issue the notice, noting that correspondence between Dr Lee and other parties demonstrated quite clearly that he did not think there was one either.
Dr Lee, who has become a famous face in Cayman for his role in steering the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, was recently awarded an OBE. But it is apparent from the evidence in this long case, and as outlined by the judge, that Dr Lee’s role in this case raised significant questions of integrity.
The CMO is the first person to respond to the case and the shocking conclusions by the judge that the authorities effectively colluded and targeted a private medical clinic and unlawfully seized their legal medications in the middle of the afternoon when patients were being treated.
CNS contacted Deputy Governor Franz Manderson about the implications for those civil servants involved in the case who the judge said acted based on improper motives. In a brief preliminary response he told us that, given the length of the ruling, he was still in the process of going through it very carefully.
“Once I have completed that exercise, I will consider what steps, if any, should be taken in relation to any of the officers identified by the Court who were involved in the matter and fall within my remit,” he said. “As the Head of the Civil Service, I will look into any serious adverse views made by the Court against civil servants but at all times, I am bound to abide by the principles of lawful administration which include natural justice, reasonableness and fairness. I will therefore not be making any assumptions about any officer or officers and acting on same, simply based on the ruling.”
Manderson added, “Notwithstanding the Court’s views, I am confident that public trust in the civil service and its core values will not be undermined by the outcome of this case. That said, I believe in constantly examining the delivery of our services to our clients to see where we can improve. Lessons learned from this case will certainly form part of that exercise moving forward.”
He also revealed that was “also the possibility of an appeal”, despite the judge’s comments in the ruling about the government’s decision to pursue this case in the first place and whether it truly understood the seriousness of the case made by Doctors Express.
Justice McMillan had questioned the way that the Attorney General’s Chambers had handled this case in the first place and why, given all of the evidence, it had made it to the court. The judge questioned whether the government’s lawyers who were representing customs, the police and the CMO had ever come to terms with “the breadth of the case made against them”. He also found that the attorney general’s counsel made “highly implausible”, even “false and dangerous”, submissions.
See the full judgment in the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Courts, Health, health and safety
i believe dr lee.
So you didn’t mean to leave off the middle part of that email when you submitted it to evidence? Then you didn’t mean to lie about it? Dr lee, this is ridiculous and you know it.
If what the judge is saying is true then all involved might need to be fired in order to restore trust and confidence in the government. The country can’t have people in senior positions that have clearly demonstrated that they can’t be trusted.
You can’t have it both ways Dr. Lee, “acted in good faith for the public health” yet ruled unlawful. Can I steal from the rich and give to the poor?
Ruh Roh!
I expect in true Cayman kind spirit, Mr Alden will brush off this concerning manipulation of justice, just as he did with Mr Bush.
Third world indeed.
I’m very angry with this doctor hiding behind the public interest. He needs to do the right thing and resign. A petition is in the works.
Any advertising in Cayman must adhere to the code of conduct. Doctors Express breached that by sending text messages advertising a product.
Dr Lee went about the censure in the wrong manner. The Cayman Islands Medical & Dental Council should have reminded DE not to advertise their services ( not just in this instance but repeatedly via radio etc).
I import cigars and alcohol and we all know they are a serious risk to public health but they are as legal as what Doctors Express was doing.
Why are you not stopping the pharmacies from importing OxyContin based on your reasoning.
Good luck Franz. You will need it. Your ongoing platitudes as to the highest standards upheld in the civil service are no longer believed.
Lied under Oath in the highest Court in Cayman.
Must be fired, arrested and charged
CIG circling the wagons – AGAIN ? Trying to cover up what appears to be a crime, or sweeping the dirt under the carpet, only makes the situation worse. Turning a blind eye to the possible misdemeanors of colleagues could lead to the Public losing all faith in them.
Lee Shane on you!! You know what you did was beyond wrong and you have NO EXCUSRS! I am beyond tired of the lies, corruption, excuses and lack of accountability! You should be removed from your position. The AG Chambers demonstrate incompetence over and over. The AG LEADING BY EXAMPLE has forgotten his role to safeguard the public interest. Instead he and his chambers are enablers of the systematic corruption and defend this when the perpetrators are caught. The real tragedy here is we the caymanian people pay for all of this while our children get subpar education and have to beg for charity. Shame on you all!!! You all need to go!
No matter what Dr Lee has to say his integrity is shot. Further, the more he now says the deeper the hole he is digging for himself. Mr Manderson’s confidence in the public trust in the civil service and its core values not being undermined by this case is laughable. If he were ever to have to deal with most of the departments in the civil service as a member of the public he would be shocked at their ineptitude and lackadaisical approach.
Manderson is so lost and out of his depth.
I really don’t think that he fully understands some of what he has been quoted as having said about the ruling.
So sad for Cayman.
Manderson is a major part of the issues in Cayman, so we shouldn’t expect any better.
“At all material times I acted in good faith in the public interest for the protection of Public Health”
The court found otherwise. He either accepts, whatever his eminent credentials in his field, that he is not a law unto himself, or he demonstrates the peculiar “I know better” arrogance of credentialed professionals acting outside of their sphere of authority or expertise.
Certainly, the matter may be appealed, but it is entirely inappropriate for a doctor – even the best doctor in the world – to fail to recognize that the administration of a public office is subject to the rule of law, and not the arrogant whim of one who seems to chafe at any authority other than himself.
It’s called “God Complex”.
Our DG has greatly improved accountability in the civil service.
If you don’t believe me visit the civil service appeals commission website.
The immigration corruption case has sent all of the right messages across the service.
CIG getting ready to circle the wagons – AGAIN ? When will they learn that a crime is bad enough, but trying to cover it up, or.brush the dirt under the carpet makes it far worse. One day they have to accept that they cannot always turn a blind eye to the possible misdemeanors of their colleagues.
The Attorney General needs to answer for the way the representatives of his chambers handled this case. No more hiding behind cozy positions.
YES!
Our DG is right. We need to hear from the Civil Servants involved before any decisions are made. Everyone deserves to defend themselves before any action is taken against them.
That is exactly what Dr Express is asking for. So what is good for the goose is good for the gander.
His response is written as a defense of the civil service, effectively saying that this case is insignificant and doesn’t change anything. Expect a weekend lessons learned exercise.
Nothing to see here. Move along.
It’s just perjury and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice (see paras 375-376 of the judgment). Nothing worth getting worked up about.
CNS, you should be aware that the FDA and CBC put out an advisory/warning in September, that it is studying incidences of short-term and long-term respiratory damage/illness caused by vaping.
Not very responsible for Doctors Express to put out mass text messages to the general public urging them to “hurry, while supplies last!”. Not quite how doctors make the community aware of prescription drugs.
CNS: No idea why you are addressing this point to us. Opinions, yours or anyone else’s, on whether Doctors Express should have advertised their product is entirely irrelevant to the case or the actions of those involved. The point is that DE was legally allowed to prescribe the product and to advertise this. The judge (not CNS) found that the raid was illegal. The greater issue is not the advertising of a legal medicine, which seems to be an effort at whataboutism, but that it appears as if people given the job of enforcing the law decided to enforce what they think should be the law, not what is the law. That is of huge concern.
👍👍👍to CNS
👎👎👎 to 11:34
11:34 – you presumably agree though however tacky the ad may be, what they were doing was entirely legal – hell, Dr Lee had approved the importation in the first place. Or do you think Customs and RCIPS should raid people based on what individuals think the law should be, rather than what it is? Whats next – Dr Lee decides like his home state that chewing gum should be banned and you get raided for that? Or tacky adverts are a criminal offence? Or, to recall another embarrassing episode for CBC, that the should raid shops selling personal massage devices?
Downvote to OP upvote to CNS sidebar.