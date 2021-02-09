Developers warned to maximise set-backs

Location of proposed development on North West Point

Aerial Imagery showing geological feature (circled in red) and the application site (outlined in blue). Source: Cayman Land Info, included in DoE submission

(CNS): Impending sea level rise and the impacts of climate change that Cayman will witness in the coming years are still not being taken seriously and the Department of Environment is warning developers that stretching set-backs to the letter of the law puts their projects at serious risk. In submissions to the Central Planning Authority for a proposed resort development on North West Point, the experts said the coastline has a history of storm surge property damage and they should not build too close to the ironshore.

The DoE has been warning even more emphatically recently that coastal set-backs should not be waived in any future developments and existing legal distances are inadequate. As a result, the developers, NWPR Group Ltd, should be maximising the distance between the properties they build and the ocean, regardless of the legal limits, and not taking them to the very limit.

In North West Point, developers are hoping to building a four-storey $12.3 million ‘condo resort’, comprising 30 apartments, a cafe, two oceanfront houses and ancillary features. Following their appearance at the CPA recently, it seems they hope to bring the development as close as possible to the ocean, ignoring the DoE’s warnings.

While the CPA has deferred the application in order to get additional information regarding some agency comments and a clarification of plans, the application has not been refused.

If it goes ahead, the DoE is warning that the usual 50-foot distance from the ocean simply will not be enough for this project, not least because of a “unique geological feature”, namely a fissure, or huge crack, through the ironshore.

While the site of the proposed development has been previously modified, it is adjacent to a marine protected area and is on a high wave energy coastline with deep water offshore. “This stretch of coastline has a history of coastal property damage during storm wave action,” the DoE said in its submissions.

They also said that one of the homes on the plans is “extremely close to” the ironshore fissure and the developers need to take advice about how that could impact the structural integrity of the house, as it will not support filling this area in. The DoE also warned that in the event of a storm, this split could cause even more wave action on the property.

Another issue the DoE raised, which experts are increasingly concerned about, is construction-related debris that developers are allowing to get into the ocean, which is always of concern but more so in marine parks, as is the case for this development.

“We have experienced other developments along the coastline inadvertently polluting the marine environment from wind-borne debris. Practices such as sanding down Styrofoam which is used as part of wall finishing and window moulding can result in Styrofoam beads getting blown into the sea in significant quantities; these beads are very difficult to remove once they enter the water,” the DoE said, as it urged the CPA, if it eventually approves the project, to set conditions that include keeping construction materials well away from the waters edge and that any sanding should be done behind screens to protect the ocean.

The DoE also said that the fissure should not be filled and any work on it must be the subject of separate consultation with the National Conservation Council.

During last week’s CPA hearing, the authority also heard from a West Bay couple who were objecting to the development. The couple have lived at the property for almost forty years and said they were devastated by the proposed project, which will be literally feet from their bedroom window and dominate their small single-story home, which has been on the site for more than 70 years.